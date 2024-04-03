Julio Teheran News: Mets sign veteran hurler as rotation woes continue for winless squad

Help could be on the way for the ailing New York Mets, as they've agreed to terms on a one-year deal. The two-time All-Star will aim to help the struggling squad who has seen plenty of struggles in the rotation, but they have yet to see a win on the 2024 season. They're 0-5, and while their offense hasn't been great, the pitching hasn't, either, and it has some injuries to contend with.

Expand Tweet

MLB reporter Jon Heyman noted that the contract is at the major league level. Sometimes, aging veterans come in on a minor league deal and then eventually, if they play well, get moved up. However, Julio Teheran will skip that and go straight to the big leagues.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Teheran has pitched for 12 seasons in the big leagues, and this will be his 13th. He has earned two All-Star nods and sports a career 3.83 ERA. The Mets haven't gotten a lot of good pitching, and this at least provides depth. There just aren't many other free agent options out there, and it's far too early to swing a significant trade to help what may not be a playoff team this year.

The former Atlanta Braves ace is very familiar with the Mets, as he spent nine years facing them as a division rival. Now, he'll pitch for them for the first time. He also spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers (most recently) and the Los Angeles Angels.

Mets sign Julio Teheran to address rotation issues

There's no Justin Verlander, as he was traded to shed salary and get prospects last year. There also isn't any Max Scherzer for the same reason. Their ace, Kodai Senga, is on the shelf with an injury for the time being. The pitching the New York Mets are working with right now is not a strength.

Julio Teheran joins the Mets

Veteran afterthoughts who haven't been terrible effective in Jose Quintana, Luis Severino and Sean Manaea are the mainstays in the rotation presently, and that's less than inspiring. Their offense has struggled, but they do still have good offensive pieces and should rebound. The pitching was in need of help, and it is looking to Julio Teheran right now.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.