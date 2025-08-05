"Jumping off the mound like a cat" - Justin Verlander’s brother playfully roasts aging pitcher after taking a fall mid-play

At 42 years of age, Justin Verlander is the oldest active player in baseball. The San Francisco Giants starter has had a mixed bag of a season, but has been regaining lost ground in the past weeks. In his start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, he pitched five scoreless innings with his fastball touching 98 mph.Justin Verlander's brother, Ben, an MLB analyst, playfully joked about the star pitcher. During the bottom of the fifth innings, with one out, Spencer Horowitz hit a grounder towards third base that trickled past Verlander on the mound.The former Cy Young winner threw himself on the ground in an attempt to grab it, but was unsuccessful. Matt Chapman took care of things with a swift throw to first to get the second out of the inning. Verlander saw the funny side of things while speaking with his teammates.Ben Verlander shared a video, originally posted by Rob Friedman, of the dive edited with a classic commercial of the late 1980s featuring an elderly woman who falls to the ground and shouts, &quot;I've fallen, and I can't get up&quot; to the dispatcher through her LifeCall medical emergency equipment. LifeCall is now defunct, with the phrase now trademarked by LifeAlert.&quot;98mph AND jumping off the mound like a cat…. kind of…,&quot; Ben wrote.Justin Verlander got the final out of the inning with a strikeout against Tommy Pham to leave the game with a 4-1 lead. However, a comeback from the Pirates spoiled the party as they won 5-4 on the road.Justin Verlander makes feelings known about lack of winsIt took the 9x All-Star 16 starts to get his first win of the season last month against the Atlanta Braves. He was guaranteed a win on Monday night as well, but ended up with a no-decision that has kept him at 1-8 and 4.29 ERA for the season so far.“I’m not going to shy away from it. Everybody knows where I’m at wins-wise,” Verlander said. “I’d like to get some, but at the same time, I think you just control what you can control. It’s a [bad] run in a long career.&quot;There’s nothing I can do about it. Just try to pitch better consistently, keep us in ballgames, give us a chance to win, give myself a chance to win. Do that more times than not and see where things end up.”Justin Verlander has avoided a loss in his last three starts, however, earning just two runs during that stretch. He will hope for a strong finish to the rest of the regular season.