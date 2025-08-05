  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Jumping off the mound like a cat" - Justin Verlander’s brother playfully roasts aging pitcher after taking a fall mid-play

"Jumping off the mound like a cat" - Justin Verlander’s brother playfully roasts aging pitcher after taking a fall mid-play

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Aug 05, 2025 06:10 GMT
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates - Source: Imagn
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates - Source: Imagn

At 42 years of age, Justin Verlander is the oldest active player in baseball. The San Francisco Giants starter has had a mixed bag of a season, but has been regaining lost ground in the past weeks. In his start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, he pitched five scoreless innings with his fastball touching 98 mph.

Ad

Justin Verlander's brother, Ben, an MLB analyst, playfully joked about the star pitcher. During the bottom of the fifth innings, with one out, Spencer Horowitz hit a grounder towards third base that trickled past Verlander on the mound.

The former Cy Young winner threw himself on the ground in an attempt to grab it, but was unsuccessful. Matt Chapman took care of things with a swift throw to first to get the second out of the inning. Verlander saw the funny side of things while speaking with his teammates.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ben Verlander shared a video, originally posted by Rob Friedman, of the dive edited with a classic commercial of the late 1980s featuring an elderly woman who falls to the ground and shouts, "I've fallen, and I can't get up" to the dispatcher through her LifeCall medical emergency equipment. LifeCall is now defunct, with the phrase now trademarked by LifeAlert.

"98mph AND jumping off the mound like a cat…. kind of…," Ben wrote.
Ad
Ad

Justin Verlander got the final out of the inning with a strikeout against Tommy Pham to leave the game with a 4-1 lead. However, a comeback from the Pirates spoiled the party as they won 5-4 on the road.

Justin Verlander makes feelings known about lack of wins

It took the 9x All-Star 16 starts to get his first win of the season last month against the Atlanta Braves. He was guaranteed a win on Monday night as well, but ended up with a no-decision that has kept him at 1-8 and 4.29 ERA for the season so far.

Ad
“I’m not going to shy away from it. Everybody knows where I’m at wins-wise,” Verlander said. “I’d like to get some, but at the same time, I think you just control what you can control. It’s a [bad] run in a long career.
"There’s nothing I can do about it. Just try to pitch better consistently, keep us in ballgames, give us a chance to win, give myself a chance to win. Do that more times than not and see where things end up.”

Justin Verlander has avoided a loss in his last three starts, however, earning just two runs during that stretch. He will hope for a strong finish to the rest of the regular season.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications