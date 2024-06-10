June 10th MLB DFS Projections: Best lineup choices on DraftKings and FanDuel with Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. and more

There are only seven games on the MLB schedule today, which drastically impacts the Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) landscape. With so few options, finding good pitchers and reliable hitters can be a challenge. Fortunately, there are still good players out there for you to pick today. Here's who should be on your radar.

Top MLB DFS pitchers for June 10

Carlos Rodon ($8800 on DraftKings, $9400 on FanDuel)

Carlos Rodon doesn't have the best matchup with a good Kansas City Royals offense, but he has been one of the more reliable pitchers this season. The New York Yankees ace has an 8-2 record and a 3.08 ERA, so he's been a safe choice all year for DFS.

Chris Paddack ($7100 on DraftKings, $7800 on FanDuel)

Chris Paddack is a good choice for DFS today

Chris Paddack gets the bump for facing the dreadful Colorado Rockies. The Minnesota Twins are at home, so there won't be a Coors Field effect on Paddack, who has a 4-3 record thus far. Expect another win today in your DFS lineup.

Dylan Cease ($6400 on DraftKings, $4800 on FanDuel)

Dylan Cease has been pretty solid all year long for the San Diego Padres. He has 5 wins and a 3.51 ERA, and he gets to face the offensively-challenged Oakland Athletics. Add him to your lineups.

Top MLB DFS hitters for June 10

Aaron Judge ($6500 on DraftKings, $4800 on FanDuel)

While the majority of the Yankees went cold against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Aaron Judge did not. He was 7/11 across the three games with three home runs, two doubles, one walk, and five RBI. Look for him to keep rolling today.

Bobby Witt Jr. ($6300 on DraftKings, $4500 on FanDuel)

Bobby Witt Jr. is always a good DFS pick

Bobby Witt Jr. is virtually matchup-proof at this point. The Royals star is batting over .300 and has a rare power-speed combination. No matter who is on the mound, he's a good pick for DFS.

Yordan Alvarez ($5300 on DraftKings, $3800 on FanDuel)

Yordan Alvarez is one of the league's best hitters. He's not having a career year, but he's still batting .292 with 13 home runs. While the Houston Astros have struggled, he has not.

Budget picks for June 10 MLB DFS

Bo Bichette ($4500 on DraftKings, $2900 on FanDuel)

Bo Bichette is discounted for a good reason. His .237 batting average and .637 OPS are very disappointing metrics. However, he's a former All-Star who has a good bat. He's due to turn it around at any point.

Ezequiel Tovar ($4600 on DraftKings, $3200 on FanDuel)

Pick Ezequiel Tovar for DFS

Ezequiel Tovar has been very solid for the Colorado Rockies in a totally lost season. He's batting .294 with 10 home runs. At this price, he's a great value selection for your DFS lineups.

Jurickson Profar ($4200 on DraftKings, $3300 on FanDuel)

Jurickson Profar is having a great season for the San Diego Padres. He's hitting .325 (second in baseball) and has 10 home runs with a .925 OPS. Of any Padres hitter, he might be the safest pick.

