“June 7th I had my shoulder surgery and was told my season was over. 3 1/2 months later I’m playing my first rehab game” - Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Kevin Pillar reaches milestone in inspirational recovery

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar was signed by the organization on March 22 to a minor league deal. On May 28, he was called up to the main roster. Just three days later, he fractured his shoulder while sliding to second base in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He underwent surgery that was to be a season-ending one. A little over three months later, he's playing baseball again. The outfielder provided an update via social media site Twitter regarding his status.

Kevin Pillar @KPILLAR4 June 7th I had my shoulder surgery and was told my season was over. 3 1/2 months later I’m playing my first rehab game. I always believed I would play again this season. Grateful to be putting on a uniform and playing the game I love. June 7th I had my shoulder surgery and was told my season was over. 3 1/2 months later I’m playing my first rehab game. I always believed I would play again this season. Grateful to be putting on a uniform and playing the game I love.

Pillar is gearing up to join the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City. It is unclear whether he will make the playoff roster for the Dodgers, but his recovery from a significant injury is a massive boost for everyone on the team.

The 33-year-old will face stiff competition as Chris Taylor's flexibility in playing different positions on the field with his right-handed hitting is a must in the Dodgers' order.

Whether or not Kevin Pillar makes the postseason team or will spend the rest of the season on a rehab assignment, he should be lauded for the courage and dedication he has shown to recover from his injury.

Los Angeles Dodgers rest of season schedule

With the division title in the bag, the Los Angeles Dodgers are now just looking forward to breaking the most wins in a single-season in their history. The team recently dropped two games against the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, they still have 103 wins to take pride in.

The team will look to bounce back against the D'backs today to avoid giving them the series victory. After that series, they will host the NL Central-leading Cardinals. They will then travel to San Diego for a three-game set with the Padres before flying home and ending their season with a six-game marathon series against the Rockies.

