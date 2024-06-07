June 7th MLB DraftKings and FanDuel Picks: Build a Winning Lineup with Shohei Ohtani, Chris Sale, and More Stars!

All 30 of MLB's teams will be in action on Friday as we lunge into yet another weekend jammed with MLB action. For those partial to Daily Fantasy Sports, a lineup of superlative talent is set to take to the field.

Today, we are examining some of the top names to consider adding to your lineup.

Top MLB DFS pitchers for June 7

Chis Sale ($10200 on DraftKings, $11400 on FanDuel)

35 year-old Chris Sale is making the Atlanta Braves look smart for signing him to a two-year extension in January. Despite the fact that the tall leftie gave up eight earned runs in his last start against the Oakland Athletics, Sale's 3.06 ERA and league-best 8.20 strikeouts/win figure renders him a good pick.

"CHRIS SALE IS SO BACK" - Barstool Atlanta

Nick Lodolo (9600 on DraftKings, $10300 on FanDuel)

Nick Lodolo has been a bright spot in the Cincinnati Reds' bullpen this season. Now 5-2 with a 3.11 ERA on the season, Lodolo will be making his fourth career appearance for the Reds against the Cubs on Friday. In his last two starts, Lodolo is 2-0 with three runs allowed and six strikeouts in 11.1 innings.

Justin Steele (7300 on DraftKings, $7200 on FanDuel)

Lodolo's opponent on Friday will be Cubs ace Justin Steele. The 28 year-old's recent fortunes are reflected in his discounted fantasy prices. Still searching for his first win of the season, Steele carries a 4.10 ERA into Friday's game against the Reds. Despite the overall struggles, Steele's last two starts have been good, as he has allowed just one earned run over his past twelve innings of work.

"Justin Steele, Nasty 81mph Slider...and Flaccid Sword" - Pitching Ninja

Hottest MLB DFS hitters for June 7

Shohei Ohtani ($6500 on DraftKings, $4300 on FanDuel)

Despite the fact that he has hit below .200 over the past two weeks, counting out Shohei Ohtani is done at one's own peril. Despite the recent slump, Ohtani's .318 batting average still leads the entire Dodgers lineup. Moreover, Ohtani and company are set for a date against the New York Yankees on Friday, a team that Ohtani has fared well against, collecting 9 home runs and 17 RBIs in 23 career games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. ($5500 on DraftKings, $3800 on FanDuel)

Over his past six games, San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. has hit more than he has gotten out. Now .583/.615/.792 since June 1, fantasy players will want the flashy Dominican in their lineup.

Yordan Alvarez ($5300 on DraftKings, $3800 on FanDuel)

Yordan Alvarez has been the best hitter on the Houston Astros lately. Since May 20, the tall Cuban has clobbered 3 home runs abnd 7 RBIs while maintaining a .360 batting average. With a series against the struggling Angels set to kick off on Friday, watch out for Alvarez to keep his hot streak alive.

"Back-to-back blasts from Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez to tie it up!" - Foul Territory

Bargain MLB DFS picks for June 7

Thairo Estrada ($3900 on DraftKings, $3000 on FanDuel)

San Francisco Giants third baseman Thairo Estrada is quietly on track for a career season. Although he is hitting just .250 on the year, Estrada's 32 RBIs lead the entire Giants lineup. Over the past fortnight, Estrada has hit .282. For fantasy players looking to pick up a sleeper pick, Estrada represents a solid choice.

Ryan Mountcastle ($4800 on DraftKings, $3400 on FanDuel)

Former first round pick Ryan Mountcastle has been the best player on the Baltimore Orioles over the past week. In addition to leading the team in home runs with four over that span of time, the 27 year-old first baseman has also had more plate appearances than any of his teammates since the start of the month.

"Ryan Mountcastle’s second homer of the day goes 443 feet." - Foul Territory

Josh Smith ($4200 on DraftKings, $2900 on FanDuel)

