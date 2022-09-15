"Just an absolute embarrassment" "Wasting two legends’ careers" - Los Angeles Angels fans despondent after seventh straight season under .500, wasting prime seasons of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Angels secured yet another losing season with both Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout on the roster. With their 82nd loss of the season coming against the Cleveland Guardians today, they cannot finish the season above .500. The Angels have once again failed to capitalize on their two superstar players, and their fans have had enough.

Trout is the best player of the generation and will go down as one of the best players in MLB history. Ohtani is an All-Star caliber player on the mound and at the plate and is one of the most unique players in the history of the game.

Talkin' Baseball was the first to confirm the ignominious record the Los Angeles Angels hold.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Angels will finish under .500 for the seventh year in a row, the longest active streak in MLB The Angels will finish under .500 for the seventh year in a row, the longest active streak in MLB https://t.co/eAzGbA692Q

For a team that came into the season with playoff aspirations, this is a harsh reality that has set in.

Brooks Anthony @thbrooksanthony @TalkinBaseball_ Disgraceful. Sell the team, restructure the front office and organization, and build around 2 of the best players in baseball (and likely baseball history). Just an absolute embarrassment. @TalkinBaseball_ Disgraceful. Sell the team, restructure the front office and organization, and build around 2 of the best players in baseball (and likely baseball history). Just an absolute embarrassment.

Ohtani is even having an MVP caliber season, but it is apparently not enough to get the Angels to a winning record.

It would be hard for any fan base not to get their hopes up with Trout and Ohtani on the same roster. Even after six straight losing seasons, there were playoff and even championship hopes coming into this one. Instead, they made it number seven.

Dodgers_winforvin🎙 @Coachchaos17 @TalkinBaseball_ Thought they were a contender this year 🥴 @TalkinBaseball_ Thought they were a contender this year 🥴

Fiddler ➐ @Robles_Fidel57 Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Angels will finish under .500 for the seventh year in a row, the longest active streak in MLB The Angels will finish under .500 for the seventh year in a row, the longest active streak in MLB https://t.co/eAzGbA692Q This franchise really don’t deserve the two best players the game has seen twitter.com/talkinbaseball… This franchise really don’t deserve the two best players the game has seen twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Oogie @oogieball @TalkinBaseball_ This will be looked back upon as the greatest waste of the greatest talents of the entire first half of the 21st century. @TalkinBaseball_ This will be looked back upon as the greatest waste of the greatest talents of the entire first half of the 21st century.

When this losing streak started, Shohei Ohtani was not on the team. Unfortunately for Mike Trout, he has been with the Los Angeles Angels all seven seasons.

Marcus McTrollin @MarcusTrollin @TalkinBaseball_ With the best player in baseball for all 7 years. Honestly their GM and owner should get an award for accomplishing that. @TalkinBaseball_ With the best player in baseball for all 7 years. Honestly their GM and owner should get an award for accomplishing that.

There is something to be said of the value of loyalty, but at some point, these competitors would love the chance to win.

Josh Handszer @joshhandszer Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Angels will finish under .500 for the seventh year in a row, the longest active streak in MLB The Angels will finish under .500 for the seventh year in a row, the longest active streak in MLB https://t.co/eAzGbA692Q Credit where credit is due: the Angels are remarkably consistent when it comes to wasting generational talent twitter.com/TalkinBaseball… Credit where credit is due: the Angels are remarkably consistent when it comes to wasting generational talent twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…

Shohei Ohtani is embroiled in the MVP race with Aaron Judge, and a losing record will certainly not help his case.

Ajtucker @Ajtucker22 @TalkinBaseball_ This should end any MVP talk for anyone in this team immediately @TalkinBaseball_ This should end any MVP talk for anyone in this team immediately

The Los Angeles Angels consistently failing to build a strong team around their two superstars is a systemic failure of the franchise.

Derek @dmo_derek twitter.com/starting9/stat… Starting 9 @Starting9 The Angels have clinched a losing season for the 7th year in a row. The Angels have clinched a losing season for the 7th year in a row. https://t.co/CsuypoK8WL Ahh man 2 MVP’s 0 winning seasons Ahh man 2 MVP’s 0 winning seasons 😭😭 twitter.com/starting9/stat…

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani were part of yet another losing season but were far from being the key causes of it.

The Los Angeles Angels are running out of time to build a playoff roster around Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels v Toronto Blue Jays

Mike Trout is signed long-term to the Angels, but Ohtani is not. Ohtani will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2024 season, and he could leave if he does not like what he sees. Both of these players put up unreal numbers year in and year out, yet they rarely even come close to postseason contention.

With potential ownership changes on the horizon for the Angels, change is possible, but it will have to come fast and be immediately effective.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far