"Just another embarrassment for the game" "Fire this ump into the sun" - MLB fans furious with blown calls costing San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish a chance at a perfect game

MLB officiating is under fire once again as a string of questionable calls took ended a dominant start from San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish. Darvish was more than just dominant in the game, he was perfect through five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Seeing a perfect game end off an earned base is tough but fair. Losing a perfect game on questionable calls is difficult to accept.
Talkin' Baseball uploaded a clip of the at-bat to Twitter, where you can see the surprising amount of balls called on what looks like strikes.
Being an MLB umpire is one of the most thankless jobs on the planet. Every decision made is under a microscope and dissected, sometimes for a very long time. These poor calls can change the game, and fans are sick of seeing consistent errors.
There is no easy solution to this issue that seems to be occurerring more and more frequently.
If a game ends and fans are discussing officiating, that is almost always a bad sign.
The biggest issue with MLB officiating from the outside looking in is a lack of accountability. If a player is consistently unable to get on base or play good defense, they won't last long in the league. Umpires seemingly have an infinite amount of leeway to make mistakes and show little to no improvement without facing repercussions.
The solution that gets floated every time there is an incident like this is the concept of robot umps. Allowing technology to assist in making these calls that are meant to be as objective as possible. There is no timetable for this process to be implemented as things currently stand.
Yu Darvish earned his chance to continue his attempt at a perfect game. It is sad to see that attempt end through no fault of his own.
The San Diego Padres and Yu Darvish had a chance at history that ended far sooner than they expected
The MLB and their fans want to see games decided by the players on the field, not the umpires
We have seen offciating errors like this cost teams a win multiple times during the season. If these issues persist into the playoffs, the level of vitriol will increase at an exponential rate. Though perhaps a blown call on a massive stage would be the inciting incident needed for the MLB to finally attempt to solve the issue.
At this point, it seems like the MLB is content with the level of officiating even if the fans are not.