"Just another embarrassment for the game" "Fire this ump into the sun" - MLB fans furious with blown calls costing San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish a chance at a perfect game

MLB officiating is under fire once again as a string of questionable calls took ended a dominant start from San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish. Darvish was more than just dominant in the game, he was perfect through five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Seeing a perfect game end off an earned base is tough but fair. Losing a perfect game on questionable calls is difficult to accept.

Talkin' Baseball uploaded a clip of the at-bat to Twitter, where you can see the surprising amount of balls called on what looks like strikes.

Being an MLB umpire is one of the most thankless jobs on the planet. Every decision made is under a microscope and dissected, sometimes for a very long time. These poor calls can change the game, and fans are sick of seeing consistent errors.

Joshua Payne @ClassofPayne @sdutKevinAcee Just another embarrassment for the game. I don’t mind a ball bing called a strike, but a strike has to be called a strike. Unacceptable on so many levels. @sdutKevinAcee Just another embarrassment for the game. I don’t mind a ball bing called a strike, but a strike has to be called a strike. Unacceptable on so many levels.

Nathan @Nathan_Hartline @TalkinBaseball_ This is the very definition of getting squeezed. Hitting all 4 corners and doesn’t get any calls. Fire this ump into the sun @TalkinBaseball_ This is the very definition of getting squeezed. Hitting all 4 corners and doesn’t get any calls. Fire this ump into the sun

There is no easy solution to this issue that seems to be occurerring more and more frequently.

Josh Shanes @josh2shanez @sdutKevinAcee One of the most embarrassing pieces of work I’ve ever seen from an umpire. Just egregious @sdutKevinAcee One of the most embarrassing pieces of work I’ve ever seen from an umpire. Just egregious

If a game ends and fans are discussing officiating, that is almost always a bad sign.

The biggest issue with MLB officiating from the outside looking in is a lack of accountability. If a player is consistently unable to get on base or play good defense, they won't last long in the league. Umpires seemingly have an infinite amount of leeway to make mistakes and show little to no improvement without facing repercussions.

The solution that gets floated every time there is an incident like this is the concept of robot umps. Allowing technology to assist in making these calls that are meant to be as objective as possible. There is no timetable for this process to be implemented as things currently stand.

Scott McKinney @ScottMcKinney1 Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Strikes two, three and four? Strikes two, three and four? https://t.co/ktgaCwRgSx Why do we still allow this shit in baseball? That ump is doing his best and he simply can't tell whether a pitched ball is in the strike zone or not. We have the tech that can easily make those calls accurately. And yet they choose to go with inaccurate speculation on B/S calls. twitter.com/TalkinBaseball… Why do we still allow this shit in baseball? That ump is doing his best and he simply can't tell whether a pitched ball is in the strike zone or not. We have the tech that can easily make those calls accurately. And yet they choose to go with inaccurate speculation on B/S calls. twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…

Yu Darvish earned his chance to continue his attempt at a perfect game. It is sad to see that attempt end through no fault of his own.

The San Diego Padres and Yu Darvish had a chance at history that ended far sooner than they expected

The MLB and their fans want to see games decided by the players on the field, not the umpires

Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins

We have seen offciating errors like this cost teams a win multiple times during the season. If these issues persist into the playoffs, the level of vitriol will increase at an exponential rate. Though perhaps a blown call on a massive stage would be the inciting incident needed for the MLB to finally attempt to solve the issue.

At this point, it seems like the MLB is content with the level of officiating even if the fans are not.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far