"Just cause y'all can't get a W don't mean I can't" "When you're committed, you're f'ing committed" - MLB Twitter reacts to proposal by a Boston Red Sox Fan while the team struggles at 25-3

In stadiums, MLB spectators can be incredibly unpredictable. In a comical incident, a Boston Red Sox fan proposed to his girlfriend while the team was losing terribly to the Toronto Blue Jays. It happened during the fifth inning when the Red Sox were lagging 25-3.

After the girl accepted the proposal, the pair appeared on the jumbotron at Fenway Park, and they were seen sharing a passionate kiss.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia



(via A Red Sox fan just proposed while the team is losing 25-3 in the 5th inning(via @SmittyOnMLB)

"A Red Sox fan just proposed while the team is losing 25-3 in the 5th inning." - Jomboy Media

Once the news surfaced online, fans immediately noticed and started making fun of the incident.

Irrespective of the score and the Red Sox's performance, the guy decided to go ahead and pop the question. Hopefully, he won't regret the move later.

Even though his team had just suffered a crushing defeat, the Red Sox fan managed to win over his girlfriend.

Check out some more wild responses from MLB fans.

MLB Twitter responds to the controversial proposal by a Boston Red Sox fan

The proposer is not a true blue Red Sox fan. Concerning the situation, he should have put his ring back in his pocket and waited for the next game.

Proposal gone wrong! Clearly, the guy preplanned it but failed to realize that the timing was wrong. Now, he is the butt of all the jokes.

Craig @crgmyrs Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia



If I had planned a proposal and my team mailed it in I would fall physically ill

Meanwhile, a few fans were more focused about the faceless girl in the background wearing ripped shorts and a pink tank top.

HappyHoustonCougarFan @santiromero26 twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia



Everyone in the replies wanting to know who the girl in the background is 😂

The Red Sox fan should have clearly postponed his proposed plan some other day.

The MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox was embarrassing for the Red Sox fans. After the news of the proposal at Fenway Park became viral, it couldn't have gotten more embarassing.

Years down the line, the engaged pair at the Red Sox-Blue Jays game will have an interesting yet awkward story to tell their kids.

Kids let me tell you the time I propose to your mother. The Red Sox were down 25-3……

The DJ at Fenway Park, who played "We Found Love in a Hopeless Place" right after the disastrous proposal, should get an award for the on-point humor.

Shout out to the fenway dj who started playing we found love in a hopeless place right after this

The Boston Red Sox experienced a blood bath in the Red Sox versus Blue Jays game. The final score on Friday night was 28-5.

