Just days after Logan Paul and Nina Agdal's wedding, Aaron Judge promotes the WWE superstar's popular sports drink

With 7 All-Star selections, two AL MVP awards, four Silver Slugger awards, and several other notable honors to his name, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is arguably the most recognizable athlete in all of baseball.Such immense popularity makes Judge one of the most marketable athletes in the country, and he has deals with several huge brands. One of which is the sports drink PRIME. It was co-founded by popular internet personalities Logan Paul and KSI (Olajide Olatunji).Judge promoted the drink on Instagram on Tuesday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis comes only a few days after Logan Paul, who has been signed to WWE since 2021, married Danish model Nina Agdal. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaul and Agdal reportedly first met each other at an event in New York City in 2022. The pair quickly hit it off and have been together ever since. The couple also welcomed their first child, a daughter named Esme, in September of 2024.Aaron Judge and the Yankees' passage to the playoffs now looks a lot more comfortable after a recent strong runHaving disappointingly ended up on the losing side in 2024's edition of the Fall Classic, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees headed into the 2025 season intending to right last season's wrongs.Their campaign got off to a strong start, as the Bronx Bombers established a comfortable lead atop their division. However, things began unravelling as the Yankees struggled for consistency on either side, following the All-Star break.They endured arguably their most difficult stretch of the season to begin August, however, winning only two of the first nine fixtures of the month. This saw them fall to third in the AL wildcard standings, putting their chances of making the postseason in serious doubt.Aaron Judge in action against the Minnesota Twins - Source: GettyMuch to the relief of Yankees fans, the Bronx Bombers appear to have weathered that storm, and things are looking a whole lot better after the 27-time World Series winners swept the St. Louis Cardinals on the road in their most recent series. Now, the Yankees sit top of the AL wildcard, and passage to the playoffs looks much more likely.With the most important part of the season now coming up, fans will hope Aaron Judge can continue leading his teammates by example and bring baseball's biggest prize back to the Bronx for the first time since 2009.