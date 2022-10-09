"Just embarrassing" "Sad ending for Albert, Yadi, and possibly Waino" - St. Louis Cardinals fans devastated as team's season ends short with a shutout loss to the Philadelphia Phillies

The St. Louis Cardinals' season is over as they were shut out tonight by the Philadelphia Phillies with a score of 2-0. This series won't be one to remember for the organization.

The St. Louis Cardinals had a meltdown Friday afternoon, letting up six runs in their 6-3 loss. However, they didn't have a meltdown Saturday night, they just couldn't get their bats going.

The Cardinals were shut down by Phillies pitching. Aaron Nola went 6.2 innings, striking out six. The Phillies' bullpen kept the shutout intact for Nola, closing out the final 3.1 innings.

The loss tonight was devastating for St. Louis Cardinals fans. They were hoping for a better sendoff for Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, who are retiring this offseason. Fans can't believe this is the last time they'll see the duo in a Cardinals uniform.

"Just embarrassing" one fan cried.

"Sad ending for Albert, Yadi, and possibly Waino. Everyone get excited for next season and winning 90 games just to s**t te bed when it matters. Two 'stars' go 1-15 with 6Ks." another fan explained.

Jordan Bason @JordanBason @Cardinals Sad ending for Albert, Yadi, and possibly Waino. Everyone get excited for next season and winning 90 games again just to shit the bed when it matters. Two “stars” go 1-15 with 6Ks. 🙄 @Cardinals Sad ending for Albert, Yadi, and possibly Waino. Everyone get excited for next season and winning 90 games again just to shit the bed when it matters. Two “stars” go 1-15 with 6Ks. 🙄

The Guy @TheGuyOnTwitch @Cardinals I know theres a lot that could be said, and it’s certainly not his fault alone, but… Goldy is literally postseason Paul Dejong. Dude couldn’t hit a beach ball in the playoffs. It’s really sad tbh. Such a good player who just literally is incapable of performing when it matters. @Cardinals I know theres a lot that could be said, and it’s certainly not his fault alone, but… Goldy is literally postseason Paul Dejong. Dude couldn’t hit a beach ball in the playoffs. It’s really sad tbh. Such a good player who just literally is incapable of performing when it matters.

Condo @CondoM131228 @Cardinals Absolutely pathetic from Goldy and arenado this series @Cardinals Absolutely pathetic from Goldy and arenado this series

Mr. T @314Tuck



Paul Goldschmidt. Male, 35 years old. Alias: MVP.



Missing since late August, 2022.



Last seen with Cardinals offense. Date: unknown.



#STLCards @Cardinals Missing Persons Report:Paul Goldschmidt. Male, 35 years old. Alias: MVP.Missing since late August, 2022.Last seen with Cardinals offense. Date: unknown. @Cardinals Missing Persons Report: Paul Goldschmidt. Male, 35 years old. Alias: MVP. Missing since late August, 2022. Last seen with Cardinals offense. Date: unknown. #STLCards

matt @mattaskharia @Cardinals The Cardinals “MVP’s” just got K’d back to back in their biggest at bats of the season by a dude named Seranthony @Cardinals The Cardinals “MVP’s” just got K’d back to back in their biggest at bats of the season by a dude named Seranthony 😭😭😭

alaina @rjeejjeeh @Cardinals can you guys learn how to score runs pls @Cardinals can you guys learn how to score runs pls

⚜️ @GiantsrRoyalty @Cardinals What are you gonna do now? Fire your manager again? @Cardinals What are you gonna do now? Fire your manager again?

JEREMY @Jeremy2Capps @Cardinals What a fun season with a tough ending. Goldy or Arenado will win MVP. Pujols 700 and countless other feats. Yadi and Waino breaking the battery record. Pretty big bummer that winning the DIVISION over a 162 game season doesn’t guarantee a spot in the DIVISION series but whatever. @Cardinals What a fun season with a tough ending. Goldy or Arenado will win MVP. Pujols 700 and countless other feats. Yadi and Waino breaking the battery record. Pretty big bummer that winning the DIVISION over a 162 game season doesn’t guarantee a spot in the DIVISION series but whatever.

trevor_norris_25 @25_norris @Cardinals Do better next year, goodbye to the legends leaving us, they will be missed @Cardinals Do better next year, goodbye to the legends leaving us, they will be missed

Fans are calling out the performances of Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. They haven't had a good series, going 1-15 combined. Given how much they carried this team this season, fans were disappointed that they were nonexistent at the plate.

Fans are hoping that the St. Louis Cardinals can bounce back next season. They'll have to do it without Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols though.

The St. Louis Cardinals say farewell to Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina

The Cardinals will look a bit different next year. Albert Pujols is hanging up his cleats after a long 22-year MLB career. Spending the bulk of his career in St. Louis, Pujols has become one of the most beloved baseball players of all-time.

"The Machine" won two World Series titles with the Cardinals. He was voted to 11 All-Star games and was a three-time NL MVP. Albert Pujols is leaving the league a well-accomplished player.

Joining him in retirement is catcher Yadier Molina. Molina spent all 19 years of his MLB career with the Cardinals. A ten-time All-Star and winner of nine Gold Glove Awards, Yadi has become a fan-favorite.

Given how long the pair have played in a Cardinals uniform, it will be weird to see the Cardinals without them next season.

