The Philadelphia Phillies may be without superstar Bryce Harper for part of the 2023 season. It's being reported that he will be undergoing UCL surgery next Wednesday. It's unclear if it will be Tommy John surgery or not.

Given the unclear nature of the surgery, there's no timetable for Bryce Harper's return. Harper was dealing with extreme discomfort in his right elbow. It caused him to miss some time and was the reason he was used strictly as a DH.

Doctors will assess the damage and make a decision from there. This injury is usually corrected through Tommy John surgery, a surgery baseball pitchers are famous for. If the doctors determine that it's the best route to go, he'll likely miss the beginning of the season.

Philadelphia Phillies fans are heartbroken for Bryce Harper. Many fans were expecting him to require surgery in the off-season, but it's still a sad situation. He pushed his pain aside for the majority of the season and played hard in every game. Fans appreciate Harper's commitment to the team this past season.

"Just fell to my knees. We need [Trea] even more now," one fan explained.

"I mean a terrific start to next season," said another.

Philadelphia Phillies fans don't want to be without Harper for any part of the 2023 season. He was a big reason why they reached the World Series. They're hoping the superstar doesn't need Tommy John surgery.

Tommy John surgery wouldn't be the worst for him. He's not a pitcher; he wouldn't need a full season to rehabilitate. He could remain in the DH role until his arm is 100% healthy. It wouldn't be the perfect scenario, as Philadelphia is hampered by potential designated hitters, but they'd rather have Harper in the lineup than not.

Losing Bryce Harper for any amount of time next year will hurt the Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper dealt with elbow discomfort and a broken thumb and still put up insane numbers. Prior to his thumb injury, he was hitting .318 with 15 home runs. After his thumb injury, he still hit .286 with 18 home runs. It's hard to imagine the numbers he would have produced if he had been fully healthy in 2022.

If Bryce Harper requires Tommy John, he'll likely miss a couple of months of the season. He could return as the team's DH by midseason.

