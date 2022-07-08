"Just fu****g win when Shohei isn't pitching" "This is close to rock bottom lmao" - Los Angeles Angels fans frustrated with team's disappointing loss to Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels began the first of a four-game series at Camden Yards tonight.

The Orioles were able to take care of business at home, beating the Angels by a score of 4-1.

"Final: Angels 1, Orioles 4"-@Angels

The Los Angeles Angels' record now sits at an abysmal 38-46. They were once 24-13 and have since played 19 games below .500. This is an epic collapse by a promising team.

As of late, the Angels only seem to win when Shohei Ohtani is pitching. This is a series that many fans were hoping would turn the team's season around. This is not a good start.

Soy @Soycheerios @Angels Seriously. Just fuckin win when Shohei isn't pitching. Why is it so fuckin hard.

As a fan, this has to be a disappointing loss, given it came against a young Baltimore Orioles squad.

After a great start, it appears that the Angels’ playoff hopes are dwindling.

O🏆 @mindyabidnizz5 @Angels Season over, safe to say maddon wasnt the problem. Outside of trou ohtani rendon this hitting line up is awful

Some fans want a total rebuild because the team doesn't seem to be making any kind of progress.

Jamison B 44 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇲 @44Jamison @Angels Enough is enough. Commit to a rebuild. This team isn't going anywhere this year or next year. Blow it up!!

Overall, this is a huge series for the Los Angeles Angels, and losing the opening game is greatly concerning.

The trade deadline is approaching, and it appears that the Angels will likely be sellers by the deadline due to an epic collapse.

07/07: Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles Highlights

Los Angeles Angels v Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman started the game with a solo home run in the second inning. It was his fourth home run of the season and his first career home run at Camden Yards.

Baltimore Orioles @Orioles So, where were you when Adley hit his first OPACY home run?

"So, where were you when Adley hit his first OPACY home run?"-@Orioles

In the third inning, Ryan Mountcastle extended the Baltimore Orioles' lead to 2-0 with an RBI double. This was his 19th double of the season.

Baltimore Orioles @Orioles Mounty putting on a laser show ⚡️

"Mounty putting on a laser show"-@Orioles

Trey Mancini took Baltimore's lead to 3-0 with an RBI single to right field. This was then followed by a Ryan Mountcastle RBI sacrifice fly, scoring Cedric Mullins.

The Angels would scratch across one run for the rest of the game as the Orioles were able to hang on by a score of 4-1. This was the first game of a four-game series at Camden Yards.

Tomorrow's game is scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT. The Orioles are projected to start Tyler Wells, who enters the game with a 7-4 record and a 3.09 ERA. He will go up against Reid Detmers, who is 2-3 with a 4.66 ERA.

