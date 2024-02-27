"Just get over yourself" - When Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw called out dudes 'too cool' for Taylor Swift's music

Clayton Kershaw recently extended his stay with the Dodgers by another year after reaching an agreement with LA Dodgers that will keep him on the West Coast for a record 17th season.

But taking you back to the year when Kershaw won his third Cy Young Award in 2014, he also professed his admiration for pop star Taylor Swift. The amusing appearance on MLB Network's "Intentional Talk" in June 2014 was when the Dodgers' strike-throwing southpaw revealed his fascination with T-Swift, the artist.

The LA Dodgers legend and three-time NL Cy Young winner spoke about his admiration for the most decorated and recognized global pop star.

"By the way, if you don't like Taylor Swift, you're just lying to yourself. If you're a dude and you think you're too cool to like her, just get over yourself, really." - Kershaw on Taylor Swift

As part of her record-breaking The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift started her run of six straight sold-out gigs at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in August 2023, just as the Los Angeles Dodgers were wrapping up their homestand against the San Diego Padres.

In October 2022, Swift released her 10th studio album, "Midnights," which rapidly broke the record for the most Spotify streams in a single day. Since then, the album has been certified double platinum, with the chart-topping single "Anti-Hero" leading the way.

When they arrived at Dodger Stadium last season, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, manager Dave Roberts, and other players selected their favourite songs of the pop star.

Over the years, Clayton Kershaw has been known to express his admiration for Swift's music. It made sense that the left-hander's favourite song is Swift's "22," which is essentially his jersey number too.

Veteran LHP Clayton Kershaw will play a record-extending 17th season for the Dodgers in 2024

On February 8, Clayton Kershaw revealed that he had signed a one-year deal with the LA Dodgers that included a player option for 2025. Joel Sherman of The New York Post reported that the agreement called for up to $7.5 million in bonuses in addition to a guaranteed salary of $5 million for the 2024 MLB season.

Kershaw, 35, has only ever played for the Dodgers, and is now nearing the end of his career. With 24 starts and 131 2/3 innings pitched during the regular season, Clayton Kershaw finished 2023 with a 2.46 ERA. However, his lone postseason appearance was an utter failure against the Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NLDS.

In 2024, the Dodgers might field a six-man rotation with rookie pitchers Bobby Miller and Emmet Sheehan back from IL and Walker Buehler in the bullpen gearing up to showcase his class alongside Yamamoto, Glasnow, and Paxton.

