"Just gonna have to accept a wild card spot cause we aren’t winning the east" "Mets are too good man" - Atlanta Braves fans despair after loss to New York Mets puts them even further back in division race

The Atlanta Braves lost the first game of what could be a key series against the New York Mets. The matchup between the top two teams in the National League East went in the Mets' favor and has Braves fans concerned for the future. If they don't win this series against the Mets, they will likely be looking at a wildcard spot in the postseason.

It was a close game, with the Braves only losing by two runs. This did little to quell the anxiety of their fanbase. The Atlanta Braves are the defending World Series champions, but you wouldn't guess that from the fan reaction to this game.

nate @imtrulynate @Braves Just gonna have to accept a wild card spot cause we aren’t winning the east @Braves Just gonna have to accept a wild card spot cause we aren’t winning the east

With the second-best record in the NL, the New York Mets have proven to be an elite MLB team this season. That fact is only further proven by this big win.

The Atlanta Braves are still a great team with talent across the board, but they can't seem to get past the Mets. Some fans understand that while still hoping for things to change.

Chad Shaw @CShaw_16 @Braves This division is about to be a wrap. Braves getting completely outplayed when it matters the most. Mets are much better at doing the little things right and they’re just flat out better. Doesn’t mean we’re bad but they aren’t on the Mets level right now, just the way it is @Braves This division is about to be a wrap. Braves getting completely outplayed when it matters the most. Mets are much better at doing the little things right and they’re just flat out better. Doesn’t mean we’re bad but they aren’t on the Mets level right now, just the way it is

This is the first game of a five-game series that could prove vitally important by the end of the season. If the Mets win the series handily, their lead over the Braves might be too much to overcome.

This loss was a back breaker for many fans. Losing to a division rival is always tough to get past, but the pain is intensified when the race is this close. Both teams are good enough to win the division, making every head-to-head matchup a 'must win' game. This loss led many Braves fans to despair as their hopes for the season begin to drift away.

Anuj Sharma @RealAnujS @Braves Possibly the worst ending I've seen in a baseball game @Braves Possibly the worst ending I've seen in a baseball game

Ty Cole @heels_R_better @Braves I didn’t even watch the game and yet you still manage to disappoint me. @Braves I didn’t even watch the game and yet you still manage to disappoint me.

The New York Mets broke the spirits of many Atlanta Braves fans with this win.

Atlanta Braves will need to refocus for the rest of the series against the New York Mets

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets

This loss stings, but the Braves are not out of the race yet. If they can win two games in this five-game series, they can retain some confidence. With two months left in the season, they are running out of time.

The MLB landscape can shift dramatically at any given time. The Braves may have to rely on luck to surpass the Mets, but they'll have to keep themselves in a position to do so.

Braves fans may have lost hope after this devastating loss, but as long as the players haven't, they can still battle back.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far