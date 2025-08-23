"Just gross" - Justin Verlander’s brother defends veteran ace's strong form being wasted by "worst" run support

Justin Verlander hasn't had the best of seasons this year but hasn't pitched as badly as his stats showcase. Through 22 starts, he has a high 4.64 ERA, his worst in 20 years, but he has found almost no support from his San Francisco Giants teammates.
As pointed out by his brother and MLB analyst, Ben Verlander, on X, the three-time former Cy Young winner's Fielding Independent Pitching stats are a lot better than his ERA, at least in his last four starts, which have come against the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
"Justin Verlander last 4 starts: 21.1 IP 91 Batters Faced 2.13 FIP 24.2% K 3.3% BB .343 Xslg … 5.06 ERA. 2.13 FIP / 5.06 ERA is just gross," Ben Verlander wrote.
FIP is a metric used to determine a pitcher's performance without taking into account the team's defense in completing plays. Ben also pointed out that behind Verlander, his offense has been unable to provide any support.
"Oh and 2nd worst run support of any pitcher in all of baseball," Ben added.
It might be pure luck that whenever Justin Verlander started on the mound, the Giants have shown a considerable amount of lethargy. A good example was his start on Thursday, where a nighmarish fifth inning spoiled an otherwise good performance.
Padres infielders were unable to contain three bunts, the first of which, from Freddy Fermin, scored two players on a wayward throw and poor groundwork. The next two resulted in loaded bases, which Manny Machado converted. Verlander was eventually chased from the game after 4.1 innings.
Verlander has shown signs of his true self, having earned two or less runs in six of his last 10 starts, with only one of them getting converted into a win. His lack of run support from his offense aside, even his bullpen has blown six save opportunities for the future Hall of Famer.
Justin Verlander expected to get another contract year
Justin Verlander is the oldest active player in the MLB. His longevity is a testament to his grit and spirit. He's signed to a one-year $15 million contract by the Giants.
As per insider Jon Morosi on the MLB Network, before his start against San Diego, Verlander is expected to get suitors for his age-43 season.
Having reached 3,500 strikeouts, the 300-win might remain a touch too far for Verlander after this season. He's at 263 but will hope to end his career on a high with a final year in 2026.