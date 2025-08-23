"Just gross" - Justin Verlander’s brother defends veteran ace's strong form being wasted by "worst" run support

Justin Verlander hasn't had the best of seasons this year but hasn't pitched as badly as his stats showcase. Through 22 starts, he has a high 4.64 ERA, his worst in 20 years, but he has found almost no support from his San Francisco Giants teammates.

Ad

As pointed out by his brother and MLB analyst, Ben Verlander, on X, the three-time former Cy Young winner's Fielding Independent Pitching stats are a lot better than his ERA, at least in his last four starts, which have come against the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"Justin Verlander last 4 starts: 21.1 IP 91 Batters Faced 2.13 FIP 24.2% K 3.3% BB .343 Xslg … 5.06 ERA. 2.13 FIP / 5.06 ERA is just gross," Ben Verlander wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander Justin Verlander last 4 starts: 21.1 IP 91 Batters Faced 2.13 FIP 24.2% K 3.3% BB .343 Xslg …… 5.06 ERA 🤢🤮 2.13 FIP / 5.06 ERA is just gross

Ad

FIP is a metric used to determine a pitcher's performance without taking into account the team's defense in completing plays. Ben also pointed out that behind Verlander, his offense has been unable to provide any support.

"Oh and 2nd worst run support of any pitcher in all of baseball," Ben added.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander Oh and 2nd worst run support of any pitcher in all of baseball.

Ad

It might be pure luck that whenever Justin Verlander started on the mound, the Giants have shown a considerable amount of lethargy. A good example was his start on Thursday, where a nighmarish fifth inning spoiled an otherwise good performance.

Padres infielders were unable to contain three bunts, the first of which, from Freddy Fermin, scored two players on a wayward throw and poor groundwork. The next two resulted in loaded bases, which Manny Machado converted. Verlander was eventually chased from the game after 4.1 innings.

Ad

Verlander has shown signs of his true self, having earned two or less runs in six of his last 10 starts, with only one of them getting converted into a win. His lack of run support from his offense aside, even his bullpen has blown six save opportunities for the future Hall of Famer.

Justin Verlander expected to get another contract year

Justin Verlander is the oldest active player in the MLB. His longevity is a testament to his grit and spirit. He's signed to a one-year $15 million contract by the Giants.

Ad

As per insider Jon Morosi on the MLB Network, before his start against San Diego, Verlander is expected to get suitors for his age-43 season.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi Justin Verlander has a 2.00 ERA over his last 5 starts for the @SFGiants. He’ll definitely have opportunities to pitch in @MLB next year — at age 43. @MLBNetwork

Having reached 3,500 strikeouts, the 300-win might remain a touch too far for Verlander after this season. He's at 263 but will hope to end his career on a high with a final year in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More