"Just keep my mind off it. I’m always going to invest my time wherever I am" - Red Sox flamethrower Kenley Jansen disregards mounting trade rumors

In an effort to reduce their payroll, Kenley Jansen has been floated as a potential trade piece for the Boston Red Sox. Despite these rumors, the esteemed closer is not letting the noise affect him.

A four-time All-Star, Jansen came to the Sox in 2022 under a two-year $32 million deal. In his first season closing for the team, the Curacaoan went 3-6, posting a 3.63 ERA. For Jansen, the campaign represented his highest ERA since 2019, and the fewest number of innings pitched in a full season since he broke into the MLB in 2010.

With rumors mounting that Kenley Jansen could be traded to reduce the Sox' payroll ahead of the 2024 season, the 36-year old addressed the media head-on. According to Jansen, he is not letting the mounting gossip distract him from the upcoming season.

“Kenley Jansen on the trade rumors (via @alexspeier): 'Just keep my mind off it. … This is where I’m at right now. I’m always going to invest my time wherever I am.'” - Boston Sports Gordo

Per comments made by Jansen to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, the closer is "keeping his mind off (the trade rumors)." After the Boston Red Sox finished at the bottom of the AL East last year, focusing on the task at hand needs to take precedence.

Since October, new Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow has been in charge of the Sox's front office. A former relief pitcher who won the 2013 World Series in Boston, Breslow has the unenviable task of balancing the skill on the field with ownership's spending limit. With a prospective salary of $16 million in 2024, Jansen's contract will represent a big chunk of the outgoing funds.

"Kenley Jansen is a good closer. I’m glad he plays for my favorite baseball team. Sorry if this offends" - Sammy James

Despite his rocky first season in Boston, Kenley Jansen remains one of the top closers in the game, Jansen's 41 saves as a member of the Atlanta Braves in 2022 led the league in the category. This marked the second season in which Jansen led in saves, with the first instance coming in 2017 when he was pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kenley Jansen knows how to siphon out the noise

Having played for three teams during his 14-year career, Jansen is no stranger to being moved around. Despite it all, he has still pitched with strong consistency wherever he has gone.

Whether or not his 2024 season is spent in Boston, fans can likely expect the same sort of performance.

