"Just let me look at it" - Paul Skenes’ coveted 1/1 debut card has Seth Meyers offering 4 VIP seats to his late-night show just for a quick glimpse

On Monday, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes was named the NL Rookie of the Year by MLB, receiving 23 of 30 first-place votes for 136 points. The other NL Rookie of the Year finalists, Jackson Merrill and Jackson Chourio, had 104 and 26 points, respectively.

During the lead-up to the announcement, the Pirates rolled out a big offer for the holder of Paul Skenes's one-of-a-kind rookie debut patch autograph card. If delivered, the club will gift two season tickets behind home plate for the next 30 years, 30 people softball games at PNC Park, and an invite to spring training, including a meet-and-greet session with Skenes, along with two of his autographed jerseys.

Adding more to the offer, Late Night show host Seth Myers said that he will give four VIP tickets to a LateNightSeth taping in exchange for a look at ace's 1/1 Debut Patch Autograph card.

"If you find it and just let me LOOK at it for a second, four VIP tickets to @LateNightSeth taping," Myers tweeted.

The card both the Pirates and Seth Myers are looking for is part of the 2024 Topps Chrome Update, which was released on Nov. 13.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's offers for the card holder

Whoever is holding that said card is in for a treat. The worth of the card has gone up since Paul Skenes won Rookie of the Year honors. Adding more to the already massive bounty placed on it, Skenes' girlfriend and social media star Olivia Dunne has also put out an offer.

Anyone providing her the card will get to enjoy the Pirates game alongside Livvy in a suite at PNC Park.

To no luck, Skenes, who himself is a card collector, tried his hands on finding it from the popular Topps pack. However, he couldn't find it in his pack, which means the card is still out there, and Ace is looking forward to meeting the cardholder.

"I was really upset I didn't find the card," Skenes said on SportsCenter. "It's a cool opportunity, and, hopefully, it'll unite a lot of people around pulling cards. It's cool, I'm looking forward to meeting the person who actually pulls the card."

On being asked whether he would like to add to the already massive bounty, Paul Skenes said:

"I think it's pretty sweet already."

It remains to be seen if the cardholder comes forward and enjoys the benefits that come along with it.

