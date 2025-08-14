“Just a moment in history” - Mookie Betts recalls iconic Shohei Ohtani-Mike Trout WBC faceoff ahead of Dodgers vs. Angels showdown

Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch against his former team, the Los Angeles Angels, for the first time since his pitching debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. It’ll not only be an iconic faceoff but also a recall to his match-up against Mike Trout in 2023.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic has been etched into the minds of baseball fans, with Ohtani and Trout’s final outing being the highlight of the game. Ahead of the rivalry showdown on Wednesday, Mookie Betts put it into words, noting,

“It was just a moment in history that, in that situation, may never happen again.”

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts can’t agree more as he compared the faceoff to a “world scale of baseball”. St. Louis Cardinals' third baseman Nolan Arenado recalled getting “chills” as he witnessed the battle.

“It was like a movie script coming together that you have Shohei Ohtani, team Japan, versus Mike Trout, team USA,” said Dino Ebel, team USA’s third-base coach in 2023 WBC. “To have that kind of matchup and that kind of atmosphere, it’s something I will never forget.”

He said it was Shohei Ohtani’s “nastiest” pitch he'd ever seen. The game ended with Japan celebrating their win over Team USA in a 3-2 score.

Looking back at the 2023 WBC, Roberts expressed that he was “glued in,” and hopes Ohtani “gets the best of” Trout in the latest matchup. Trout will be starting as the designated hitter for the Angels.

Mookie Betts’ day off canceled, set to join Shohei Ohtani vs. Angels

Mookie Betts [Source: Imagn]

While the 2023 WBC atmosphere might not be recreated once again, the baseball world is buzzing over the Shohei Ohtani-Mike Trout matchup. However, a slight change has been made before the game.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts updated that Mookie Betts, who was on a scheduled leave, will be playing against the Angels. Max Muncy, at the last moment, was taken out of the lineup due to soreness on his right side.

Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya Max Muncy felt some soreness in his right side in the cage this afternoon. He’s going in for testing tomorrow. That’s why he was scratched.

As for Ohtani, Roberts has a plan to start him for five innings tonight before making any further adjustments. It’ll be a heavy blow for the team if Muncy has to be sidelined for an extended period.

