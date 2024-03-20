"Just say yes" - Mookie Betts shares hilarious advice for Shohei Ohtani on Dodgers stars marriage

In a recent interview on MLB Network, Los Angeles Dodgers teammates, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, added some humor to the conversation by making fun of Shohei Ohtani, the team’s newly acquired sensation, for being secretly married during the offseason. Ohtani’s tendency to keep things to himself was brought up, mentioning his dog Decoy, and his marriage.

Along with usual charm, Freeman sent a simple message of congratulations, and Betts joked with Ohtani, telling him to "just say yes." The friendly banter between the Dodgers’ star players shows friendliness and camaraderie within the team, which was met by smiles from the two-way sensation.

"Just say yes." - Mookie Betts joked.

Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman will be an exciting trio to watch in 2024.

As the Dodgers gear up for the 2024 season, the anticipation surrounding their lineup can be felt throughout the league. The Dodgers have an enviable trio of stars: Shohei Ohtani, the reigning two-time unanimous American League MVP; Freddie Freeman, the 2020 NL MVP; and Mookie Betts, the 2018 AL MVP. Which has fans and analysts alike buzzing with excitement.

The MVP-caliber trio of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman is sure to attract baseball fans all over the world.

The quality of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ trio is hard to quantify. A historic season and a potential dynasty franchise are on the horizon. Sarah Langs of MLB Network has called the Dodgers lineup a dream for researchers to study and dissect.

The Dodgers will begin the 2024 MLB season in Seoul, South Korea. This is their chance to make a statement on the world stage. As Betts, Ohtani, and Freeman start their quest for baseball glory, all eyes will be on them as they try to make history. The 2024 Dodgers are sure to captivate fans and leave a long-lasting mark on the sport.

