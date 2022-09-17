“Just what this team needs right now” “Dansby’s a happy man today” - Atlanta Braves fans rejoice having second baseman Ozzie Albies back in time for postseason push

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies is set to return just in time for the Atlanta Braves’ postseason push.

Albies, who has been sidelined since June 13th with a broken foot, was activated off the 60-day injured list earlier today.

Infielder Ehire Adrianza was placed on the 10-day IL, while right-hander Jay Jackson was designated for assignment in order to free up space for Albies.

News of Albies’ return couldn’t have arrived at a better time for the Braves. The defending World Series champions have done well in his absence. With three weeks remaining, they find themselves only one game behind the NL East-leading New York Mets.

Albies was initially expected to return in mid-August, but his recovery took a bit longer than expected. However, the 25-year-old has made it back just in time.

Albies’ dear old friend, Dansby Swanson, will be one happy man tonight after reuniting with his pal.

While Albies was away, the Braves haven’t been shy of experimenting. The likes of Adrianza, Orlando Arcia, and Phill Gosselin have all been tried, but none of those options have worked out.

The Braves eventually made the decision to call up top prospect Vaughn Grissom from Double A. Grissom got off to a blistering start by homering on his MLB debut, but has cooled off in recent weeks. He slashed .420/.463/.660 in his first 14 games, but only .210/.269/.333 in his last 17.

What will happen to Vaughn Grissom and Marcell Ozuma following Ozzie Albies’ return?

Ozzie Albies is set to assume second base responsibilities following his return, but that doesn’t signal the end of the road for Grissom. He will remain a part of the Braves’ major league roster, adding vital depth to fuel their postseason ambitions.

Albies’ return makes a solid Braves lineup even stronger. They went on a sensational 52-28 run in his absence. Imagine what they can produce with a fully fit Albies firing on all cylinders.

One player who is likely to play a diminished role upon Albies’ return is Marcell Ozuna.

“Ozuna from the Braves” has received a lot of flak for his off-field controversies. He became the center of attention for all the wrong reasons following a DUI arrest last month. Ozzie Albies’ return is only going to push him further down the pecking order.

