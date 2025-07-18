“Just wanted that moment with him” - Freddie Freeman relives unforgettable World Series celebration with father after grand slam hit in documentary

  • home icon
Freddie Freeman arrived at the plate in the bottom of the 10th inning during Game 1 of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium. With two outs and bases loaded, Freeman needed a good swing for a walk-off victory. His father, Fred Freeman, was in the front row of the right side fence, hoping his son could bring this home.

The Dodgers' first baseman crushed the first pitch from Nestor Cortes Jr. into the right-field seats for a walk-off grand slam, the first ever in World Series history to seal a thrilling 6-3 victory. He ran to his father near the Dodgers' dugout after his heroics.

On Thursday at 8 pm ET, "Driven: The Freddie Freeman Story" was released, in which Freeman recalled the moment he shared with his father.

"So cool that he could have that moment too," Freeman said. "That he could see his son do something like that. He always says it’s me, but I’m like—I would never have had that moment if it wasn’t for him. If he didn’t love baseball, if he didn’t want to take me to the field to throw batting practice to me every day, none of this would have happened.
"And for him to be in that front row and to see that happen—I just wanted that moment with him. And I know it was in front of everybody, but in my mind, it was just me and him."
Fred Freeman helped Freddie Freeman learn the game

Freddie Freeman is grateful to his father for his impeccable baseball career. In the early years, Fred would throw 48 balls per session for Freddie to hit line drives. This routine would help the first baseman win many games for the Atlanta Braves and the LA Dodgers.

When Freddie’s mother, Rosemary, died from melanoma when he was ten, Fred took on the dual role of parent and coach. Baseball became “emotional medicine” for both of them during grief.

He recalled the time, how Fred handled things at home in the moment of grief.

"I always say, if I could be half the father my dad is, my kids are going to be doing pretty well," Freeman said. "I think my dad would say the opposite, that I am way better than he was. But for me, I saw the sacrifice my dad went through losing his wife, my mom, and being a single father overnight.
"I didn’t realize what was going on at the time. But as I’ve gotten older, I look back and am like, ‘Wow.’ What he had to go through, he never skipped a beat with us."

The game Fred taught Freeman when he was just 3-4 years old continues to serve as inspiration for millions out there.

