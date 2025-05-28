MLB games have seen a series of walk-off home runs, and the latest entrant to the club was Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich. His walk-off grand slam came weeks after San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. pulled off the same against the LA Angels on May 14.

It was Yelich's first career walk-off, which came in the bottom of the 10th inning on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox. It broke the 1-1 tie to win the game 5-1.

It was the Brewers star's 10th home run and 34th RBI of the season. MLB posted the highlight.

"GAME OVER 🚨 CHRISTIAN YELICH WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM," MLB wrote on Instagram.

Teammates were waiting for Yelich, who is signed to a seven-year $188.5 million contract, to give him a Gatorade shower when he arrived at home plate.

Christian Yelich makes his feelings known after trotting bases for the first time to walk-off

Every slugger wants to have a day when he wins the game for his team. Christian Yelich became that player after he went deep against Red Sox reliever Liam Hendriks.

"It was a weird feeling going around the bases knowing that the game was over,” Yelich said after the game. “I’ve never done that before.”

The Red Sox pitching staff handled the ball well until the ninth inning, where Milwaukee tied the game. Sal Frelick singled to drive in the runner and sent the game into extra innings.

Yelich had a lackluster outing, going with zero hits in his first three plate appearances, including a pop-out in the sixth with a runner at third. However, he redeemed himself with an important double off Aroldis Chapman before coming around to score the tying run.

"As a lefty, you just stick your nose in there and try to make something happen, whether it’s a single, a walk, anything,” Yelich said. “I hit it right off my thumbs over the third-base bag.”

Brewers manager Pat Murphy praised Yelich for his all-round showing.

Being here with ‘Yeli’ as long as I have, we’ve all seen that base hit,” Murphy said. “Then his baserunning, he gives you third (on a stolen base). That’s why he’s a great player, because he does those other things. He does a lot of little things.”

After Tuesday's game, Yelich is hitting .210, along with 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases.

