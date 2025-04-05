Justin Turner honors late Val Kilmer on Cubs' home opener, fans react: "Iceman Vibes"

Veteran MLB slugger Justin Turner paid tribute to departed actor Val Kilmer when the Chicago Cubs faced the San Diego Padres in their 2025 home opener on Friday. Turner paid homage to the late Hollywood star by playing the iconic song, 'Danger Zone,' from the 1986 blockbuster 'Top Gun,' featuring Kilmer in one of his most memorable roles.

Ad

Fans greeted the gesture from Justin Turner with applause on social media. They praised him for the manner in which he chose to pay homage to Val Kilmer.

On Tuesday, Val Kilmer breathed his lsat at the age of 65 due to health complications resulting in pneumonia. During his movie career spanning nearly 40 years, Kilmer had many iconic roles, like ace fighter pilot Lt. Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky in Top Gun, rock music superstar Jim Morrison in The Doors and legendary Wild West lawman Doc Holliday in Tombstone.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Justin Turner was a friend of Val Kilmer and was deeply affected by the loss. Nevertheless, his grief resulted in a memorable moment when he stepped up to the plate in the fifth inning as a pinch hitter for Michael Busch with the song 'Danger Zone' from 'Top Gun' as his walk-up song.

Fans shared their response to the tribute from Justin Turner with comments on Instagram.

"Iceman vibes," said one fan.

Ad

Fan reaction (Image Source: Instagram)

"As a long-time Val Kimer fan, thank you," said another.

Ad

Fan reaction (Image Source: Instagram)

"What a lovely tribute to a friend and actor," another fan wrote.

Ad

Fan reaction (Image Source: Instagram)

More fans praised Turner on Instagram.

Ad

"Class Act!" another fan wrote.

Fan reaction (Image Source: Instagram)

"Great homage," one fan posted.

Ad

Fan reaction (Image Source: Instagram)

"Classy," said another fan.

Ad

Fan reaction (Image Source: Instagram)

Turner is playing his 17th season in the major leagues this year and is among the oldest players in the MLB at the age of 40.

Ad

Justin Turner delivers clutch RBI to help Cubs win home opener

The Cubs are the seventh team that Turner has represented in the MLB (Image Source: IMAGN)

Justin Turner joined the seventh different team of his major league career after signing a one-year, $6 million deal with the Chicago Cubs for the 2025 season. The two-time All-Star has made an encouraging start to the season even though he has largely been deployed as a pinch hitter.

Ad

On Friday, Justin Turner came up with a clutch at-bat for the Chicago Cubs in the home opener at Wrigley Field against the San Diego Padres after paying a tribute to his deceased friend Val Kilmer with his walk-up song. Turner drilled an infield hit with the bases loaded to help the Cubs get the go-ahead run in the fifth inning to seal a 3-1 victory over the Padres.

Turner has appeared in six games for his new team and batted 3-11 with two RBIs to his name. He's two home runs away from notching up his 200th in the big leagues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bobo P. Goswami Paranjoy Goswami (Bobo) is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience writing with publications such as Eagle Bet, India Bet and Paradine.



He has provided full coverage, match previews and betting tips on major tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup, English Premier League, German Bundesliga, ICC World Cup, Indian Premier League and several others.



Bobo grew up supporting the Red Sox but has also been on the Phillies bandwagon for the past couple of years. He also roots for the St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners.



While he hasn't played much baseball, Bobo's fascination with the sport started with an 8-bit Nintendo game, where he picked up the basic rules. He started watching live MLB matches on TV about 20 years ago and his love for baseball just grew by leaps and bounds from then on.



Bobo's favorite player was probably Tim Wakefield as not only was he the best knuckleball pitcher of his time, but he was also a Red Sox legend, an outstanding team player and a great human being. Among the current generation, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper get the nod.



Bobo's favorite moment in baseball history was when the Red Sox beat the Yankees before breaking their World Series curse in 2004. That said, Jackie Robinson's breaking the color barrier was the most important.



Outside of baseball, Bobo's interests include literature, comics, world history, science fiction, satire, classic movies, PC games, pets, playing sports, cycling, traveling, sightseeing and quiet reflection. Know More