Veteran MLB slugger Justin Turner paid tribute to departed actor Val Kilmer when the Chicago Cubs faced the San Diego Padres in their 2025 home opener on Friday. Turner paid homage to the late Hollywood star by playing the iconic song, 'Danger Zone,' from the 1986 blockbuster 'Top Gun,' featuring Kilmer in one of his most memorable roles.
Fans greeted the gesture from Justin Turner with applause on social media. They praised him for the manner in which he chose to pay homage to Val Kilmer.
On Tuesday, Val Kilmer breathed his lsat at the age of 65 due to health complications resulting in pneumonia. During his movie career spanning nearly 40 years, Kilmer had many iconic roles, like ace fighter pilot Lt. Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky in Top Gun, rock music superstar Jim Morrison in The Doors and legendary Wild West lawman Doc Holliday in Tombstone.
Justin Turner was a friend of Val Kilmer and was deeply affected by the loss. Nevertheless, his grief resulted in a memorable moment when he stepped up to the plate in the fifth inning as a pinch hitter for Michael Busch with the song 'Danger Zone' from 'Top Gun' as his walk-up song.
Fans shared their response to the tribute from Justin Turner with comments on Instagram.
"Iceman vibes," said one fan.
"As a long-time Val Kimer fan, thank you," said another.
"What a lovely tribute to a friend and actor," another fan wrote.
More fans praised Turner on Instagram.
"Class Act!" another fan wrote.
"Great homage," one fan posted.
"Classy," said another fan.
Turner is playing his 17th season in the major leagues this year and is among the oldest players in the MLB at the age of 40.
Justin Turner delivers clutch RBI to help Cubs win home opener
Justin Turner joined the seventh different team of his major league career after signing a one-year, $6 million deal with the Chicago Cubs for the 2025 season. The two-time All-Star has made an encouraging start to the season even though he has largely been deployed as a pinch hitter.
On Friday, Justin Turner came up with a clutch at-bat for the Chicago Cubs in the home opener at Wrigley Field against the San Diego Padres after paying a tribute to his deceased friend Val Kilmer with his walk-up song. Turner drilled an infield hit with the bases loaded to help the Cubs get the go-ahead run in the fifth inning to seal a 3-1 victory over the Padres.
Turner has appeared in six games for his new team and batted 3-11 with two RBIs to his name. He's two home runs away from notching up his 200th in the big leagues.