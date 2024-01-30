Justin Turner Update: Former Red Sox star agrees deal with Blue Jays per MLB insider

According to reports, free agent infielder and designated hitter Justin Turner has reached an agreement with the Toronto Blue Jays on a one-year deal. MLB Network's Jon Morosi took to X to provide the following update:

"Sources: Justin Turner, Blue Jays in agreement on 1-year deal."

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is an interesting development for the Blue Jays, who feel the 39-year-old still has more left in the tank. The finances of the deal are yet to be announced, but will make for curious reading given that Turner declined a $13.4 million player option from the Boston Red Sox in early November.

This likely suggests that Justin Turner is looking for one more run at a World Series. The two-time All-Star has won one in his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2020 and would doubtless like another before he retires.

Can Justin Turner win another World Series with the Blue Jays in 2024?

At this stage of his career, Justin Turner is likely looking for a nice payday and a shot at the World Series. While the money on offer from the Red Sox was good, their odds of making a deep postseason run aren't.

Realistically, the Blue Jays have a better chance, due to the overall strengths of their roster. While Turner might not be the answer to all their questions, he can certainly add consistency to their offense.

Last season, Turner hit 23 home runs and slashed .276/.345/.455. He had an 8.1% walk rate and a 17.6% strikeout rate in Boston, and the Blue Jays will be hoping for similar numbers in 2024.

The Blue Jays, however, are not the favorites for the World Series. Ahead of them are teams such as the Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees. Toronto is in the next tier of teams, alongside franchises such as the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers.

This signifies that the Blue Jays certainly have what it takes to go all the way, but there are some concerns about their overall strengths which could prevent them from making a push.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.