Justin Turner Update: Mets engaged in talks with veteran hitter for a potential reunion, per Insider

In a surprising turn of events, the New York Mets are actively engaged in discussions with veteran infielder Justin Turner for a potential reunion. According to Insider Mike Puma, the Mets initiated contact with Turner's camp early in the offseason, exploring the possibility of bringing back the former All-Star who played a significant role with the team from 2011-2013.

According to Insider Mike Puma, Justin Turner could return to the Mets in 2024.

Turner, 39, declined his $13.4 million player option for the 2024 season with the Boston Red Sox, opting for a $6.7 million buyout. This move opened the door for the Mets to consider him as a valuable addition to their roster. Last season, Turner showcased his offensive prowess, boasting a .276 batting average, 23 home runs and 96 RBIs in 146 games for the Red Sox.

Justin Turner could provide the New York Mets with much-needed depth

What makes Turner an intriguing option for the Mets is his versatility on the field. With the ability to play third base, second base, and even fill in at first base, Turner could provide the Mets with flexibility in their lineup. This becomes particularly crucial as the team faces challenges with injuries, most notably the torn ACL suffered by top prospect Ronny Mauricio during a Winter League game.

The Mets have been active in the offseason, signing Joey Wendle to a one-year contract worth $2 million to bolster their infield. However, Turner's potential signing could add more depth and experience to the team, allowing him to rotate between DH, third base, and second base as needed.

While the Mets have made a notable pitching acquisition with Luis Severino's arrival on a one-year, $13 million contract, the pursuit of Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto is still ongoing. The team faces competition from several other contenders, including the Yankees, Dodgers, Giants, Phillies, and Red Sox.

As the Mets navigate the complexities of the offseason, the potential reunion with Justin Turner adds an intriguing chapter to their quest for a competitive and well-rounded roster in the upcoming season.

