Justin Verlander's brother Ben doesn’t hold back on Orioles’ collapse against Twins, calls them an ‘absolute mess’

It has not been the 2025 season that the Baltimore Orioles and their fans were hoping for after a disappointing postseason exit last year. After looking like they could be on the verge of running the American League East division for the next 5+ years, the O's have taken a significant step back this season and look far from a playoff contender.

Ad

Now over a week into May, the Baltimore Orioles sit last in the AL East with a 13-23 record, a whopping 7.5 games behind the division-leading New York Yankees. The team's struggles were on full display on Thursday afternoon when the club blew a closely contested battle against the Minnesota Twins.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Thanks to the clutch hitting of Brooks Lee and Ty France, the Twins managed to put up 3 runs in the 8th inning before holding on to the lead and securing the series sweep. The collapse is just the latest blow for the club, which has gone 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Things have gotten so bad that even Ben Verlander, brother of future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, has taken to social media to call them out. The host of the Flippin' Bats podcast used his online platform to share his frustration with the struggling Baltimore team.

"The Orioles are an absolute mess. What a shame. So frustrating," Verlander posted on social media.

The struggles this year come in the wake of a disappointing offseason which saw the club make minimal significant moves, while also losing several superstars in free agency. The O's said goodbye to the likes of Anthony Santander and Corbin Burnes this offseason, which could play a factor into some of the team's early-season struggles.

Ad

The Baltimore Orioles could be one of the most interesting teams to keep an eye on at the trade deadline if things don't improve

It is important to note that it is still very early in the 2025 season and things can dramatically improve for Baltimore. That being said, if things do continue the same way they are now, the O's could be one of the most interesting teams to monitor as the trade deadline approaches.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Orioles have a number of proven veterans on expiring contracts who could draw interest on the trade market from contenders. Players such as Zach Eflin, Cedric Mullins, Gary Sanchez, and Charlie Morton are all set to become free agents and could draw plenty of interest if they are made available.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More