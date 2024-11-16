Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton poses tough question on children's safety after rehab dad incident shakes community

Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton is highly accomplished in the world of fashion, along with being outspoken about societal issues. She uses her social media platform to bring them to the fore, and Friday's post was no different.

Upton, a four-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model, is a mother to Genevieve “Vivi” Upton Verlander. Her latest post requires feedback from the public concerning protection of children from parents who need rehab or are intoxicated.

On Friday, Upton took to social media, calling out "lawyers/judges/advocates/law enforcement/parents' while sharing the story of a rehab man traveling alone with his 10-year-old daughter shook the community.

"A Dad, recently out of rehab, is traveling alone with his 10-year old daughter. He gets drunk and high on pills, says he has a gun on him, and threatens to SHOOT the taxi driver if he does NOT drop them off on the highway at midnight to walk home. Thankfully, the taxi driver refuses and would rather be shot than drop the little girl off on the highway. Is this an emergency? A crime? Would you be scared for your child?," Upton shared.

Kate Upton's Instagram story

To answer her question, yes, the child is in a vulnerable and unsafe situation with a guardian who's not in a state to ensure her well-being.

Kate Upton shares her daughter's resemblance with Justin Verlander and herself

MLB: New York Mets-Press Conference—Source: Imagn

Kate Upton's daughter Vivi is five and has started to show resemblance with her parents in certain aspects. Upton shared things Vivi has gotten from Justin Verlander. She said that, just like the Houston Astros ace, Vivi likes things being done in order.

"She is an only child, and Justin is a first child, and I really think that there’s a birth order thing," Upton said. "I’m a third child. I’ve never met a rule, so she doesn’t get that from me."

Talking more about it, Kate Upton said that fashion and dance are something Vivi has gotten from her.

"Every time she pulls out a floral and a stripe, I’m like, ‘Girl that’s crazy.' And then she puts it on and I’m like, ‘It works!’" Upton added. "Clothes are such a creative expression of yourself, and I love that she has found that even at her age.

"She loves to dance and have a good time, and she loves to be in the moment. I think she gets that from me."

While the couple have shared traits of Vivi, they have also made sure not to give her unhealthy public exposure and have opted to keep things private.

