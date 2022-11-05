JV's CV: Justin Verlander's Career Win-Loss Record

Justin Verlander finally broke his World Series curse! Last night, Verlander delivered the best World Series performance of his legendary 17-year career. While he has been dominant throughout the regular season, last night's win was the first in the World Series in his career.

Verlander has notoriously struggled in the Fall Classic. Entering the game last night, he had a catastrophic 0-6 record with an abysmal ERA of 6.07. After the victory, Justin Verlander managed to lower his World Series ERA to 5.36. While that is still nowhere near his career numbers, it will look better when he is inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander



We laughed. We hugged. We teared up a bit. And we’ll remember this moment forever.



After his first World Series win, I caught up with my brother on the field.We laughed. We hugged. We teared up a bit. And we’ll remember this moment forever. After his first World Series win, I caught up with my brother on the field.We laughed. We hugged. We teared up a bit. And we’ll remember this moment forever. ❤️ https://t.co/mBUunTIkDR

"After his first World Series win, I caught up with my brother on the field. We laughed. We hugged. We teared up a bit. And we’ll remember this moment forever." - Ben Verlander

Justin Verlander will find himself enshrined in Cooperstown, and the only question is how many votes he will receive in his first year of eligibility. He has been one of the most dominant pitchers, not only of his generation, but of all-time.

His overall career win/loss record is an impressive 244-133, while his career ERA sits at 3.24. If those numbers aren't impressive enough, he currently sits 12th all-time in career strikeouts with a whopping 3,198.

At 39-years of age, Verlander delivered one of the most spectacular seasons of his career. He finished the 2022 season with an 18-4 record and an ERA of 1.75. He also racked up 185 strikeouts, helping him sit as the betting favorite for his third career Cy Young Award.

Justin Verlander's incredible comeback season

Coming off of a Cy Young winning 2019 season, Verlander was already defying what a pitcher could accomplish as they reached the twilight years of their career. It seemed like the end would come sooner than expected, as Verlander would suffer an injury to his right elbow, requiring Tommy John Surgery.

Tommy John has derailed the careers of pitchers half his age; no one would blame him for hanging them up. Where most pitchers his age would have walked away, he is unlike most pitchers his age. He decided to battle through the long rehab process, making his return to the MLB in 2022.

It's safe to say that the decision paid off as Verlander posted one of the best seasons of his career. Now, after a miraculous comeback, Verlander is on the verge of another World Series title and another Cy Young Award. He has yet again proved that age is simply a number.

MLBPA @MLBPA



Congratulations 2022 Players Choice Awards AL Comeback Player... JUSTIN VERLANDER



@astros | #PCA2022 "I believed in myself that I was going to come back and be the pitcher I was before I got injured." - @justinverlanderCongratulations 2022 Players Choice Awards AL Comeback Player... JUSTIN VERLANDER "I believed in myself that I was going to come back and be the pitcher I was before I got injured." - @justinverlander🏆 Congratulations 2022 Players Choice Awards AL Comeback Player... JUSTIN VERLANDER 🏆@astros | #PCA2022 https://t.co/w7L55gbdk6

"I believed in myself that I was going to come back and be the pitcher I was before I got injured." - @justinverlander. Congratulations 2022 Players Choice Awards AL Comeback Player... JUSTIN VERLANDER" - MLBPA

Poll : 0 votes