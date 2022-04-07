Kate Upton to Adriana Lima and more: Meet the glamorous spouses and flames of MLB players

MLB players are among the most well-known personalities globally, with memorable names and legacies that will be remembered for generations. The 2022 MLB season starts today. We constantly speak about the MLB players and their upcoming games, but why not talk about their beautiful spouses and girlfriends? Let's not forget that MLB players have families who are celebrities in their own right.

4 glamorous spouses & flames of MLB players

Here's a list of the top four glamorous spouses and flames of MLB players.

#1 Kate Upton

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander at the 89th MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show

Kate Upton is a supermodel who appeared on the cover of "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" issues in 2012, 2013, and 2017. She has also been featured on the covers of "Vogue Italia" and "British Vogue." Upton starred in the movies "Tower Heist" (2011), "The Other Woman" (2014), and "The Layover" (2015). She also graced the 100th-anniversary cover of "Vanity Fair."

Vogue Magazine @voguemagazine Kate Upton and Justin Verlander had the Tuscany wedding of your dreams. Go inside here. vogue.cm/SfRqZjo Kate Upton and Justin Verlander had the Tuscany wedding of your dreams. Go inside here. vogue.cm/SfRqZjo

"Kate Upton and Justin Verlander had the Tuscany wedding of your dreams. Go inside here." - Vogue Magazine

Kate began dating Justin Verlander, a pitcher for the Houston Astros, in 2014, and the two married in 2017. In 2018, Upton and Verlander had their first child, a girl.

#2 Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens at the 8th Annual NFL Honors

Vanessa Hudgens is a celebrated actress and singer in the U.S.A. In the "High School Musical" film series, Hudgens skyrocketed to popularity as Gabriella Montez (2006–2008). After making her feature film debut in "Thirteen" (2003), Hudgens garnered substantial mainstream acclaim. Her most recent film was "tick, tick...BOOM!" which was released in November 2021 and is presently available to watch on Netflix.

"Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker show off swings on golf date." - @ New York Post

Since November 2020, Vanessa Hudgens has been dating MLB shortstop Cole Tucker. In February 2021, they declared their romance official on Instagram.

#3 Hannah Jeter

Hannah with husband Derek Jeter

Hannah Bethany Jeter is a model and television anchor from the United States Virgin Islands. She was featured in "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" five times between 2013 and 2017, including the cover of the 2015 issue. Jeter participated in Ralph Lauren's 2006 spring/summer catwalk show and starred in Ralph Lauren's Blue Label advertisements. She was also the face of Ralph Lauren's Ralph Rocks fragrance. Jeter was featured on the covers of several different magazines: "D" in Italy in 2006, "Elle" in Mexico in August 2009, "FHM" in France in September 2012, and "FHM" in South Africa in April 2013. She had a cameo role in the movie "Vacation" (2015) as a flirty young woman driving a red Ferrari.

Newsday @Newsday Former Yankees captain Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Jeter have welcomed a baby girl! nwsdy.li/2icvUvz Former Yankees captain Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Jeter have welcomed a baby girl! nwsdy.li/2icvUvz https://t.co/gUkvWgEfgj

"Former Yankees captain Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Jeter have welcomed a baby girl!" - Newsday

Hannah got engaged to the former shortstop for the New York Yankees, Derek Jeter, in early November 2015. The couple married in Napa Valley on July 9, 2016. Hannah Jeter gave birth to their first baby, a girl, in August 2017. She gave birth to their second daughter in January 2019. The couple welcomed their third child, another daughter, on December 2, 2021.

#4 Kayla Harper

Kayla and Bryce Harper at the 89th MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show

Kayla Varner was born in Henderson, Nevada, on November 4, 1992, and attended Green Valley High School. Varner was a standout soccer player in high school. After graduating with flying colors, she attended Brigham Young University, where she played 33 soccer games for the school team. Kayla's game-winning penalty kick in the 2012 NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game versus Marquette was the pinnacle of her soccer career. During her sophomore year, she transferred to Ohio State University, where she continued her soccer career, scoring two goals and added five assists in 20 games. Harper and Varner started dating in 2010 and were engaged in 2014. Even though they were supposed to marry in January 2015, they called off the wedding and ended their relationship. They reconnected in July 2016 and married in December of that year, proving that their break was only temporary. Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla have two children: a son named Krew Aron Harper, born in August 2019, and a daughter named Brooklyn Elizabeth, born in November 2020.

"First Phamily Day with the kiddos a couple weeks ago 😍 Thank you @Phillies for wearing Krew out for a few hours for us." - Kayla Harper

The MLB season is well underway. Root for your favorite teams, and keep an eye out for the attractive females your favorite players are dating — or happily married to! Which gorgeous lady is your favorite?

