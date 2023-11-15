Kate Upton follows in Olivia Dunne's footsteps, flaunts 'My husband has 2 wives' trend on TikTok

Kate Upton is quite active on social media and often engages with her fans on Instagram and TikTok.

Earlier this week, Upton posted a clip on TikTok, as part of a trend, where she revealed two sides to her personality. In the first half of the video, she is seen using an unusual method to put on her contact lenses, while a rather suspenseful audio plays in the background.

However, in the second half of the clip, Upton is seen wearing a stunning black dress while flaunting her good looks. She also gracefully puts on a pair of sunglasses before nonchalantly waving back her hair. The audio also switches to a more upbeat and soothing tune.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The text on Upton's video read:

"My husband has 2 wives"

The TikTok trend is believed to highlight how people approach things differently in different professions.

Interestingly, Upton's TikTok post came only a few days after LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne posted a similar video on the trend. Dunne captioned her post:

"My boyfriend has 2 girlfriends"

Dunne is currently in a relationship with Paul Skenes. Skenes played college baseball with the LSU Tigers and helped them win the 2023 College World Series. The pitcher also won the MOP award.

Following his impressive displays with the Tigers, Skenes was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates as the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2023.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's relationship timeline

Kate Upton (L) and Justin Verlander

As per reports, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander first met in 2012, while shooting a commercial together. The two grew close and began dating shortly after.

Verlander and Upton had a brief split in June 2013 but got back together in Jan. 2014. They announced their engagement in May 2016.

On November 4, 2017, two days after Verlander won the World Series with the Houston Astros, he tied the knot with Upton in a medieval church in Tuscany, Italy.

The couple became parents for the first time on November 7, 2018, when Upton gave birth to a daughter, whom they later named Genevieve.