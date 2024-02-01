"Kate Upton is nowhere in the same stratosphere" - Radio presenter Evan proposes Taylor Swift-style rebranding to redefine MLB's nationwide presence

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are arguably the biggest power couple in the MLB world, but they are not the most discussed couple in sports right now. That title goes to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift.

While the Kelce-Swift coverage has had a mixed reception from fans, it has been huge for the sport and the NFL brand. Looking at that, radio host Evan Roberts discussed the MLB potentially looking to boost their nationwide presence in a similar way.

Here's what he said on "Evan & Tiki" on WFAN660:

“You may not like it - I don’t understand why - but you must face the reality that it is taking the league to another level,” Evan said.

“Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are the closest thing this country has to a prince and a princess, and what Major League Baseball needs is Taylor Swift hooking up with a baseball player."

Shaun Morash countered that the MLB has Upton and Verlander, to which Evan replied:

“Kate Upton is nowhere in the same stratosphere as Taylor Swift in terms of popularity…nobody cuts through like Taylor Swift. The amount of celebrities that could bring baseball to fame, it’s a short list. It’s Taylor Swift, it’s Beyonce, it ain’t even Sydney Sweeney, who is currently the apple of everybody’s eye.”

Given that Swift has reportedly added $330 million to the NFL and Kansas City Chiefs this season, it wouldn't be a surprise if we see a similar coverage tactic used in baseball in 2024.

Evan Roberts on potential MLB boyfriends for Taylor Swift

Prior to Shaun Morash's interjection, Evan Roberts went into some detail about MLB players that could have dated Swfit and how big that would have been for the league.

"Could you imagine if Corey Seager - who I know is married, I respect that - imagine if Corey Seager, for the rest of the regular season, was hooking up with Taylor Swift?

"Could you imagine if Corbin Carroll, who most people don’t even know who he is, if all of a sudden, it starting hitting the tabloids, ‘Diamondbacks rookie Corbin Carroll hooking up with Taylor.’ Could you imagine what that would have done for Major League Baseball?”

While that wasn't to be, it will be interesting to see if the MLB attempts a similar coverage tactic to the NFL in order to grow its brand.

