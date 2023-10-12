"Your man but he is our guy...Go Phillies" "You have the cutest family" - Kayla's post with husband Bryce Harper amps up Phillies fans for playoffs

Bryce Harper has always been filled with love from fans, teammates, and friends, but the one that hits the most for him is when it comes from his dearly beloved, Kayla Harper. His girlfriend took to Instagram to show her support and love for Bryce as he went on to carry his team through the NL Division.

Philadelphia Phillies fans have been on the edge of their seats. Their team has performed incredibly this playoff season, and a lot of credit goes to Bryce Harper.

Just as October began, the Philadelphia Phillies had an extremely amazing victory to reach the Division Series of the MLB. Fans were ecstatic, Twitter was on fire and every single person who loves the game of baseball in Philadelphia was extremely proud of how their boys had performed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bryce Harper was undoubtedly the star performer and had wishes flowing in from everywhere. His wife, Kayla Harper, took to Instagram to post an extremely adorable picture of the couple to show her support for her husband.

Now while everyone loved the support coming in from the Philadelphia Phillies star's wife, fans of Philadelphia decided to tell her who Bryce Harper belongs to. Here are a few of the comments.

"Your man but he's our guy"

"Thanks For lending us your guys"

And of course, some comments saw fans show Kayla's love for being so supportive, as well as fans adoring the long-time couple. Other comments read:

"Cutest family! Being a mom looks so good on you! ❤️ "

"You have the cutest family. Enjoy the postseason"

A few of the comments saw fans thank the women of the Philadelphia Phillies for being the backbones through the season for their spouses who give it their all on the field.

"You girls are my favourite part of the Phillies !!!!"

"You ladies are the real MVPs"

Bryce Harper carries the Philadelphia Phillies to victory with two stunning home runs against the Atlanta Braves

The battle did not begin on the field but when the Philadelphia Phillies heard that the Braves camp had decided to talk about a superstar and indicated that Bryce would not be able to help the Philadelphia Phillies at any stage.

However little did they realize that poking the bear was not the best thing to do. The next thing we knew was Bryce Harper had decided to stare down his opponent and smash two amazing home runs to carry his team to a tremendous victory in game 3 of the NL division series.

The Philadelphia Phillies will go on to play their next game on Friday, October 13 against the Atlanta Braves. Will Bryce Harper be able to pull off yet another jaw-dropping performance? Only time will tell.