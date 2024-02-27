KC Royals mark black history month with star-studded event at Negro Leagues museum ft. autograph sessions by MLB icon Willie Aikens

To celebrate the ongoing Black History Month, which is celebrated in February, the Kansas City Royals collaborated with the Negros League Baseball Museum and offered free entry.

Joining the celebration were Royals legend Willie Aikens and Chiefs receiver Danan Hughes, who signed autographs and took pictures with fans. The Royals Foundation shared glimpses from the events on Instagram.

“Being here to celebrate Black history month is our favorite thing so we’re just so glad we get to support it,” Emerson Peavey said. [via Fox4KC]. “You see the smiles when the kids walk away, you know that they met a legend of Kansas City.”

The event saw many young fans join the celebration and catch a glimpse of baseball legend Aikens.

“The fact that they are interested in that is pretty awesome,” Hughes said. “Baseball is my first love, still is my first love, so any time I can get down here to the Negro Leagues Museum, I try to make the most of it.”

Seth Lugo makes his Spring Training debut with Kansas City Royals

Veteran pitcher Seth Lugo, who was brought in on a three-year, $45 million deal, made his spring training debut with the Royals on Monday.

He contributed to the club's 6-0 win against the Chicago Cubs, where he tossed two innings and 27 pitches for a hit and a walk. Manager Matt Quatraro liked the tempo of the 34-year-old on the mound.

“Overall, I like his tempo, he fielded his position, threw all his pitches for strikes,” Quatraro said.

“Everybody’s going to have some nerves, especially the first time out. And that’s cool to hear. Because that means he’s invested in what he’s doing.”

Lugo threw all the pitches in his arsenal but struggled to land his curveball effectively.

He struck Nick Madrigal on the helmet with a 77-mph curveball before brushing Jorge Alfaro back with another, but he got out of a jam with a double play.

“I’ve known for years, when you throw in Arizona, you’ve got to take a little bit off to give it some time to break with the dry air,” Lugo said.

“So just being excited, little nerves, overthrew a couple. I made sure to make the adjustment before the inning was over.”

The club has high expectations from him in the upcoming season.

