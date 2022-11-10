The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to try their best to re-sign All-Star shortstop Trea Turner, but nothing is guaranteed. Turner is a free agent for the first time in his career and has mentioned his excitement to explore the market.

Losing Turner would be a big hit for the Dodgers. He's regarded as one of the best shortstops in the league. He's likely to be the starting shortstop for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic coming up in March.

"Will have discussions with the other free agent shortstops as well while Trea (Turner) is going out and exploring things on his end." said Los Angeles Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman

Bill Plunkett @billplunkettocr

Also said they "feel good" about Gavin Lux taking over as every-day SS if it plays out that way. Andrew Friedman said #Dodgers "will have discussions with the other free agent shortstops as well while Trea (Turner) is going out and exploring things on his end."Also said they "feel good" about Gavin Lux taking over as every-day SS if it plays out that way. Andrew Friedman said #Dodgers "will have discussions with the other free agent shortstops as well while Trea (Turner) is going out and exploring things on his end."Also said they "feel good" about Gavin Lux taking over as every-day SS if it plays out that way.

The team will talk to the other shortstop free agents if they can't re-sign Turner. They are also confident of moving Gavin Lux from second base to shortstop if it comes down to it.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans weren't pleased to hear this. They want the team's number one priority to be signing Trea Turner. If they can't do that, fans don't want to see Gavin Lux be the team's everyday starting shortstop.

"Keep Lux at Second not SS," one fan said.

"So in other words we're declining at shortstop," complained another.

Haystack68 @haystack68 @billplunkettocr So in other words we’re declining at shortstop @billplunkettocr So in other words we’re declining at shortstop

Kblack42 @Kblack42 @billplunkettocr I hate Lux at SS. He’s not an every day dude. @billplunkettocr I hate Lux at SS. He’s not an every day dude.

David @Davidxxxxxxxx7 @billplunkettocr The same guys felt good about the playoffs too, sign Trea @billplunkettocr The same guys felt good about the playoffs too, sign Trea

Coachrj @coachrj9 @billplunkettocr Gavin lux every day shortstop, are you kidding me. Funniest thing I’ve heard all day. Try selling real dodger fans on that one! @billplunkettocr Gavin lux every day shortstop, are you kidding me. Funniest thing I’ve heard all day. Try selling real dodger fans on that one!

Jillian @basketballmygod @billplunkettocr Why do they like Lux? He is an error machine @billplunkettocr Why do they like Lux? He is an error machine

Los Angeles Dodgers fans aren't confident that Gavin Lux has the ability to be the team's starting shortstop. He's a great utility player, and fans think that's how he should continue to be used in the lineup.

Fans want the team to give Trea Turner a blank check. He's a proven All-Star who still has a ton of uncapped potential. He's been nothing but productive ever since the Dodgers acquired him from the Washington Nationals in 2021.

The Los Angeles Dodgers want revenge for their surprise exit from the playoffs

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres - Game 4

The Dodgers finished the regular season with the league's best record at 111-51. It was the Dodgers' best season in franchise history.

While they had a fantastic regular season, they came up way short of their season goal of winning the World Series. They lost in the NLDS to the San Diego Padres, 3-1.

It was a disappointing end to such a great season. It shocked the league when they were eliminated, but the Padres got hot at the right time.

Surely, the Dodgers will return next season looking to avenge their early playoff exit.

Poll : 0 votes