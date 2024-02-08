Kenley Jansen Trade Rumors: MLB insider names Dodgers & Phillies as likely contenders for 4x All-Star reliever

The Boston Red Sox could be moving four-time All-Star relief pitcher Kenley Jansen. Top closers are in short supply and high demand and the Red Sox have reportedly been listening to offers based on the latest report.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi has been told that they are accepting offers. No deal is reportedly imminent, but the conversations are being had and a trade is at least theoretically possible.

"Kenley Jansen reportedly is available. I checked around the industry in the last couple of days to figure out just how real this story is. I was told the Red Sox are in fact listening on Jansen. There has to be a second part of this. If you trade him, it's not just to trade him."

"It's because either A. bringing multiples back to replenish the depth or that by clearing some of Jansen's salary that they could potentially free up enough money to then make a play for one of the available free agents."

They're reportedly talking to several teams, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are one team that was mentioned. They've been very active this offseason and want to improve their depth. Plus, Jansen is a former Dodger.

The Philadelphia Phillies were another team Morosi mentioned since they've been so quiet and have a major need in the bullpen as well.

Why would the Red Sox trade Kenley Jansen?

For years, the Boston Red Sox have not had a traditional closer and their bullpen has been a major weakness for them. They landed Kenley Jansen and he sort of addressed that issue, though not with a ton of depth.

Kenley Jansen could be on the move

However, the team may be trying to free up some money to make a play on Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery. They may also be trying to trade out star power for depth.

Either way, the future of the Red Sox likely doesn't include Jansen. It might, however, include whatever they can get in return for the All-Star pitcher in a trade with a team that does need him.

