Ketel Marte opens up about why Jose Ramirez, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado inspire him to elevate his game every single day

Arizona Diamondbacks' second baseman Ketel Marte is one of the best Latin American players in the MLB. Marte had a stellar campaign last season, finishing third behind Shohei Ohtani and Francisco Lindor in the 2024 NL MVP voting.

He has been impressive this season, having earned All-Star selection as the National League's starter at second base. Despite his success, the Dominican is still inspired by fellow active Latin American players.

On Monday, Bleacher Report's Sebastián Camacho asked Marte which Latin American players he admires, and they inspire him to be better.

"I like Jose Ramirez. I like Fernando Tatis Jr. and (Manny) Machado," Marte said (translated from Spanish). "I think their character is the main thing. They are good teammates. They are humble, and what else can I say about the talent that god gave them?"

Incidentally, Marte will get to play alongside Machado, the starter at third base, for the National League in the All-Star game. Fernando Tatis Jr. also earned an All-Star selection as an outfielder, but is on the reserves.

Jose Ramirez had earned the American League's starter selection at third base but withdrew, and Rays phenom Junior Caminero will replace him. Incidentally, Caminero had earlier replaced Alex Bregman on the reserves.

Ketel Marte names his two mentors

Ketel Marte debuted in the MLB for the Seattle Mariners in 2015 after signing as an international free agent in 2010. After two seasons with the Mariners, he joined the Diamondbacks.

Marte certainly had great mentors, who helped make his journey through the big leagues easier. In the same interview with Bleacher Report, he named his two mentors.

"Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz are my mentors," Marte said. "You know, I always put them as an example. Cano and Nelson Cruz always wanted me to be the player I am today."

Cano and Cruz were Marte's teammates during his time with the Mariners. Both were also part of the Dominican Republic team that won the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Notably, Cano was the tournament's MVP.

An eight-time MLB All-Star, Cano played 18 seasons in the MLB, playing for five different teams. His best success came with the Yankees, with whom he won the 2009 World Series.

Meanwhile, Cruz played 19 seasons in the MLB, playing for eight different teams. A seven-time All-Star, he reached the World Series with the Texas Rangers but lost to the Cardinals. He was the ALCS MVP when the Rangers defeated the Detroit Tigers.

