  • Ketel Marte's wife Elisa pens a sweet message on the Diamondbacks star's birthday

Ketel Marte's wife Elisa pens a sweet message on the Diamondbacks star's birthday

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 13, 2025 01:39 GMT
Ketel Marte with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@elisa_guerrero09, Instagram.com/@ketel_marte4)
Though the Arizona Diamondbacks failed to make the playoffs, second baseman Ketel Marte enjoyed a strong 2025 campaign on an individual level. He finished the regular season with a .283 batting average, along with 28 home runs and 72 RBIs.

Off the field, his wife, Elisa Guerrero, was a constant source of support for the Dominican. She was often spotted at the ballpark, cheering for the D-backs, whenever her husband was in action.

As Ketel Marte celebrated his 32nd birthday on Sunday, October 12, Elisa took to Instagram to dedicate a heartfelt message to the infielder.

"Happy birthday, my love 💙🎉 Today I celebrate your life, your strength and all that you are. You are an amazing man and a loving husband. Everyday with you is a blessing I thank God for. Wishing you a new year filled with health, love, success and happy moments."
"Never forget how much I love you and how proud I am of you. May all your dreams continue to take shape and may life reward you with all the good you deserve. I love you with all my heart ❤️ 🎂@ketel_marte4" Elisa Guerrero captioned her Instagram post in Spanish
Ketel and Elisa first started dating each other in 2014, and have been together ever since. However, not much is known about when and how the two first met, as the couple have preferred to keep those details private. They are proud parents to two sons, Keyden, born October 2015, and Kadmiel, born November 2021.

Incidentally, Ketel Marte is not the only big league superstar Elisa Guerrero is related to, as she is also the cousin of Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Ketel Marte's wife, Elisa, made the trip to San Diego to support her husband for the final series of the 2025 season

With hopes of making the postseason hanging by a thread, the Arizona Diamondbacks headed to Petco Park to take on fellow NL West rivals the San Diego Padres for the final series of the regular season.

To support the team, Ketel Marte's better half, Elisa Guerrero, also made the trip out west. While on her travels, she posted to Instagram.

"Last road trip of the season thankful to God for all his blessings #baseballwife" Elisa Guerrero posted

Unfortunately, Ketel Marte and the D-backs ended up losing all three games of the series, and it was the Cincinnati Reds that ended up clinching the final NL postseason spot on the final day of the regular season.

