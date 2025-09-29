Ketel Marte's wife Elisa rocks a sleek denim-on-denim look for Diamondbacks' final game of the season at San Diego

Finishing the regular season with a .283 batting average, along with 28 home runs and 72 RBIs, Ketel Marte has enjoyed yet another strong season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Like his teammates and coaches on the field, his wife, Elisa Guerrero, is a constant source of support for the Dominican off it. She is often spotted at the ballpark cheering whenever Marte is in action, be it at home or on the road. With the Diamondbacks out of contention for the playoffs, Ketel Marte and company took part in their final series of the 2025 season over the weekend, taking on fellow NL West rivals the San Diego Padres on the road. To support her husband, Elisa Guerrero made the trip to Petco Park. Shortly before the final game of the regular season began on Sunday, she took to Instagram to show off her ballpark outfit, a denim-on-denim jeans and jacket combo, paired with a trendy pair of sneakers. &quot;Last road trip of the season thankful to God for all his blessings #baseballwife&quot; Elisa Guerrero captioned her Instagram post in Spanish View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElisa Guerrero celebrates as Ketel Marte finishes off the season with a bang Having already been eliminated from contention for the playoffs, there was nothing at stake for the Diamondbacks on the final day of the regular season. Regardless, superstar Ketel Marte still brought his A-game.As he walked up to bat for the very first time on Sunday, the Dominican wasted no time in getting his team on the board, hitting a home run to left field off starting pitcher JP Sears. His wife, Elisa Guerrero, who was also in attendance at Petco Park, later took to Instagram to celebrate, sharing a video of her husband's leadoff blast via her story.&quot;Saying goodbye to the season, grateful to my heavenly father for all his blessings, amen 🙏🏽 @ketel_marte&quot; Elisa Guerrero captioned her Instagram story in SpanishScreenshot of Elisa Guerrero's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@elisa_guerrero09 IG Stories)Despite taking the lead early on, Ketel Marte and the Diamondbacks ended up on the losing side, as the Padres went on to flex their muscles and score 12 runs, heading into their wildcard series against the Chicago Cubs on a winning note.