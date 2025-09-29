  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Ketel Marte's wife Elisa rocks a sleek denim-on-denim look for Diamondbacks' final game of the season at San Diego

Ketel Marte's wife Elisa rocks a sleek denim-on-denim look for Diamondbacks' final game of the season at San Diego

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 29, 2025 01:02 GMT
Ketel Marte with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@elisa_guerrero09, Instagram.com/@ketel_marte4)
Ketel Marte with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@elisa_guerrero09, Instagram.com/@ketel_marte4)

Finishing the regular season with a .283 batting average, along with 28 home runs and 72 RBIs, Ketel Marte has enjoyed yet another strong season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ad

Like his teammates and coaches on the field, his wife, Elisa Guerrero, is a constant source of support for the Dominican off it. She is often spotted at the ballpark cheering whenever Marte is in action, be it at home or on the road.

With the Diamondbacks out of contention for the playoffs, Ketel Marte and company took part in their final series of the 2025 season over the weekend, taking on fellow NL West rivals the San Diego Padres on the road.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To support her husband, Elisa Guerrero made the trip to Petco Park. Shortly before the final game of the regular season began on Sunday, she took to Instagram to show off her ballpark outfit, a denim-on-denim jeans and jacket combo, paired with a trendy pair of sneakers.

"Last road trip of the season thankful to God for all his blessings #baseballwife" Elisa Guerrero captioned her Instagram post in Spanish
Ad
Ad

Elisa Guerrero celebrates as Ketel Marte finishes off the season with a bang

Having already been eliminated from contention for the playoffs, there was nothing at stake for the Diamondbacks on the final day of the regular season. Regardless, superstar Ketel Marte still brought his A-game.

As he walked up to bat for the very first time on Sunday, the Dominican wasted no time in getting his team on the board, hitting a home run to left field off starting pitcher JP Sears.

Ad

His wife, Elisa Guerrero, who was also in attendance at Petco Park, later took to Instagram to celebrate, sharing a video of her husband's leadoff blast via her story.

"Saying goodbye to the season, grateful to my heavenly father for all his blessings, amen 🙏🏽 @ketel_marte" Elisa Guerrero captioned her Instagram story in Spanish
Screenshot of Elisa Guerrero&#039;s Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@elisa_guerrero09 IG Stories)
Screenshot of Elisa Guerrero's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@elisa_guerrero09 IG Stories)

Despite taking the lead early on, Ketel Marte and the Diamondbacks ended up on the losing side, as the Padres went on to flex their muscles and score 12 runs, heading into their wildcard series against the Chicago Cubs on a winning note.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications