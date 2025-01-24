"Kids are excited about Steph Curry, not Mike Trout" - Trevor Bauer calls out MLB's alleged lack of attention to entertainment side

Trevor Bauer's on-field actions and off-field comments have brought a lot of attention, but the former Cy Young winner believes it's added to the entertainment value of the sport.

Trevor Bauer, on the Wealthy Way podcast with Ryan Pineda, talked about how all the other leagues stressed the entertainment quotient to grow their game. He compared Stephen Curry's popularity to Mike Trout's in the last decade and feels because of the NBA's clever usage of social media and other entertainment services, Curry and other basketball stars benefitted.

"Now it's at the point where, yeah, you have to be good enough competitively, but you also have to learn how to do the entertainment side, otherwise it's just going to lose out to other sports that do that," Trevor Bauer said (22:30).

"NBA was kind of first, they started delivering content to people where the people were on social media. Yeah, Steph Curry would throw a meaningless bounce pass in an All-Star game and it have two million views eight minutes later.

"All these different Twitter accounts, all these Instagram accounts were reposting it. Mike Trout makes this crazy, like, robs a home run, climbs the wall, this catch like I've never seen before, you can't find it anywhere. And it's like, you know, what's the difference? Like no one sees that then, so the kids are excited about Steph and they're not excited about Mike. Yeah, it's a travesty."

Following Trevor Bauer's words, can baseball still be considered a "dying sport"?

While Trevor Bauer's words are significant in the landscape of growing individual names, baseball isn't dwindling in popularity as many claim. For the longest time, it was America's favorite pastime, before football took over. With the rise of basketball, it has been locked in a battle for supremacy for the second spot.

The MLB's 162-game slate, double that of its counterparts has brought in more revenue and viewership. Fans are still locked into the sport because of its everyday nature. On the other hand, the recent rise of rivalries and stars has also aided the MLB's popularity.

The first two games of the Dodgers-Yankees World Series brought in more than 14 million average viewership, but the NBA Finals haven't reached that mark since 2019. Players like Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto have become household names. While basketball has the better global reach, the MLB is carefully tapping into the East Asian and Caribbean markets to grow the sport.

