  'Kids at home, don't do that' - Giancarlo Stanton's drunken apology steals Yankees' postgame headlines

'Kids at home, don't do that' - Giancarlo Stanton's drunken apology steals Yankees’ postgame headlines

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 04, 2025 06:50 GMT
Giancarlo Stanton did something in Game 3 of the 2025 AL Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox that led him to warn kids not to follow it, but invited opponents to do the same.

Actually, in the second inning, Stanton hit a hard smash that he believed was a home run. He celebrated prematurely, only to realize later that it had ricocheted off the wall. He then hustled to second base just in time to avoid being doubled off.

After the game, during the Yankees' postgame party, Stanton, who was drunk, acknowledged the misstep and apologized to the fans.

"The only doubt was whether that was a homer or not whenever I hit it," Stanton said. "So, thank goodness for that bonehead play that the team was resilient enough -- and Cam was resilient enough -- to go out, and it didn't mess up the chemistry or the moment, so that's good."
Stanton advised kids not to do what he did. Meanwhile, he is okay if the opponents end up making the same mistake in future games.

"And kids at home, don't do that," Stanton added. "Future opponents, please do that. I love that bonehead play, so I'm just glad it worked in our favor, and it won't happen again. Champagne celebration, and you're giving a lesson to the kids at home. I love that."
Giancarlo Stanton in spotlight for another deep postseason run

Last year, Giancarlo Stanton was a bright spot in the Yankees' lineup, especially in their ALCS win against the Cleveland Guardians, where he won the series MVP. The Yankees are hoping for something similar this October and we have already seen a glimpse of it in Game 3 of the Wild Card series.

In the 4-0 victory against the Red Sox, Stanton led off the fourth inning with a double that had an exit velocity of 114.5 mph. It set the stage for a four-run rally as he came around to score on Anthony Volpe's single. He finished the game 1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk.

Looking ahead, Stanton and the Yankees will face the Toronto Blue Jays, who finished the regular season with identical records. The Blue Jays got an advantage because they had the upper hand in case of a tie-break finish. Nonetheless, both teams will look to get the better of the other when the two sides meet at Roger Center for the first game of the ALDS at Roger Center on Saturday.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Krutik Jain
