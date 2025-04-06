Kike Hernandez calls out Dodgers for photoshopping his controversial cap on official site

Los Angeles Dodgers star utility player Kike Hernandez never shies away from making his feelings known. The two-time World Series winner did that by calling out his own team.

Ahead of the series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Dodgers posted pictures of the players boarding a flight to Philadelphia. One of the pictures had Kike Hernandez boarding the plane.

"Off to Philly!" Dodgers captioned the post.

However, the utility player pointed out that the logo on his cap was photoshopped by the team's social media handle. He made the comment, writing:

"I feel disrespected that my hat got photoshopped."

Kike Hernandez is often seen wearing hats during his off-field activities and the post by the Dodgers seemingly blurred out the logo from his hat. While Hernandez's comment sparked curiosity among the Dodgers fans, an X user shared what the original logo on his hat was.

The Dodgers, who lost the first game of the series, their first loss of the season, bounced back to claim the second game 3-1. While the Phillies to a 1-0 lead after the first inning, Hernandez blasted a two-run homer off Aaron Nola to turn around the score. It was the two-time World Series winner's third home run of the season.

Dodgers bullpen ride on Kike Hernandez's home run to bounce back in the series

Following Kike Hernandez's home run, Michael Conforto added another run with his solo blast in the sixth inning to give the defending World Series champions the winning score.

While Roki Sasaki bounced back with a solid start on Saturday, All-Star closer Tanner Scott earned the save after closing the ninth inning on three straight pitches. Yankees icon and Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera was the last closer to do so more than two decades ago in June 2003.

"You don't see too many three-pitch saves," manager Dave Roberts said. "He'll be ready to go tomorrow as well."

As Roberts alluded, Tanner Scott will be in line to pitch from the bullpen in the series finale against the Phillies on Sunday. With the series tied at 1-1, both teams are expected to make a push in the series finale. Tyler Glasnow is expected to start for the Dodgers against Cristopher Sanchez.

