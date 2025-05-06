Kike Hernandez drops 1-word reaction after Dodgers star records first hit in MLB 

The LA Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins 7-4 on Monday with the help of second baseman Hyeseong Kim, who recorded his first major league hit. Kim had two hits in four plate appearances along with an RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in the win.

Ad

This was Kim's first MLB start after previously appearing as a pinch runner and stealing a base in the game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

After Monday's win, Dodgers utility man Kike Hernandez shared his praise for Kim with one word.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Comet," he wrote.

Kike's Instagram story (Source: @kikehernandez/Instagram)

Kim was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City after he posted a .798 OPS with 14 extra-base hits and 13 steals (in 13 attempts) across 28 games. He replaced Tommy Edman, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with right ankle inflammation.

Ad

Trending

“As far as Hyeseong, he’s playing well down [in Triple-A]," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of the move via MLB.com. "He’s still adjusting with the bat. I think the versatility – the second base, shortstop, center field, the baserunning component – I think all of that was a factor.”

Hyeseong Kim's honest admission after he got to know about the promotion

In the offseason, Hyeseong Kim, a former KBO star, signed him to a three-year, $12.5 million deal. Many thought he would be the team's starting second baseman; however, he struggled during spring training and Tommy Edman did well, leading him to be assigned to the minors.

Ad

Edman's placement on the injured list gave him the opportunity to step up to the big leagues.

After the game, Kim revealed what it was like when he first learned that he was going to the majors.

“I was very surprised,” Kim said through his interpreter via Dodgers Nation. “After the game last night, our Triple-A manager, Henny (Scott Hennessey) announced to me that I was going to go to the Show. I came in with a very happy and very excited mindset. I’m really excited right now.”

Ad

In the minors, he was hitting .252 with five home runs in 115 at-bats.

Before this game, Dave Roberts said Kim would potentially be on a "short stint" so that he could see what performing in the majors is like. However, after Monday's heroics, the manager might need to reconsider and keep him on the roster, even playing as a backup infielder.

Hyeseong Kim will have to do well to keep his role with the team after Edman returns from the injured list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More