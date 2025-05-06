Kike Hernandez drops 1-word reaction after Dodgers star records first hit in MLB 

The LA Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins 7-4 on Monday with the help of second baseman Hyeseong Kim, who recorded his first major league hit. Kim had two hits in four plate appearances along with an RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in the win.
This was Kim's first MLB start after previously appearing as a pinch runner and stealing a base in the game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.
After Monday's win, Dodgers utility man Kike Hernandez shared his praise for Kim with one word.
"Comet," he wrote.
Kim was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City after he posted a .798 OPS with 14 extra-base hits and 13 steals (in 13 attempts) across 28 games. He replaced Tommy Edman, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with right ankle inflammation.
“As far as Hyeseong, he’s playing well down [in Triple-A]," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of the move via MLB.com. "He’s still adjusting with the bat. I think the versatility – the second base, shortstop, center field, the baserunning component – I think all of that was a factor.”
Hyeseong Kim's honest admission after he got to know about the promotion
In the offseason, Hyeseong Kim, a former KBO star, signed him to a three-year, $12.5 million deal. Many thought he would be the team's starting second baseman; however, he struggled during spring training and Tommy Edman did well, leading him to be assigned to the minors.
Edman's placement on the injured list gave him the opportunity to step up to the big leagues.
After the game, Kim revealed what it was like when he first learned that he was going to the majors.
“I was very surprised,” Kim said through his interpreter via Dodgers Nation. “After the game last night, our Triple-A manager, Henny (Scott Hennessey) announced to me that I was going to go to the Show. I came in with a very happy and very excited mindset. I’m really excited right now.”
In the minors, he was hitting .252 with five home runs in 115 at-bats.
Before this game, Dave Roberts said Kim would potentially be on a "short stint" so that he could see what performing in the majors is like. However, after Monday's heroics, the manager might need to reconsider and keep him on the roster, even playing as a backup infielder.
Hyeseong Kim will have to do well to keep his role with the team after Edman returns from the injured list.