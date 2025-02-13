Kike Hernandez drops 4-word reaction as he begins Spring Training prep after signing $6,500,000 deal with Dodgers

On Tuesday, LA Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez took to Instagram to share a photo of himself as he arrived at spring training in high spirits — fresh off agreeing to a one-year, $6.5 million deal to extend his stint with the reigning World Series champions.

"First day of school! 🥹" Hernandez captioned his Instagram story.

Screenshot of Kike Hernandez's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@kikehndez IG Stories)

Kike Hernandez's extension was perhaps the perfect way for Dodgers president Andrew Friedman and co. to cap off what has been an exceptional offseason for the franchise.

Key acquisitions this winter included several major additions to the pitching staff, such as Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki and Tanner Scott. The front office also ensured they retained key contributors from last season, signing Teoscar Hernandez to a three-year contract extension.

Though the Dodgers were arguably the most well-rounded team in Major League Baseball last season — winning their eighth World Series title in franchise history — their offseason moves prime them for another strong campaign in 2025.

Kike Hernandez showed why he's called 'Mr. October' in the 2024 season

Veteran Kike Hernandez played an important role for the Dodgers in 2024, regularly used by Dave Roberts in high-pressure situations as Los Angeles finished the regular season with the best record in the majors and another NL West title.

However, Hernandez’s regular-season numbers — .229 batting average, 12 home runs and 42 RBIs — were fairly average.

Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Celebration - Source: Getty

However, the 33-year-old more than made up for it in the postseason, proving once again why he has earned the nickname "Mr. October." Known for his ability to thrive under pressure, Hernández delivered in key moments, batting .294 with two home runs and six RBIs in the playoffs. Time and again, he stepped up when it mattered most, delivering clutch hits in crucial situations.

Heading into the new season, Dodgers fans will be hoping for more of the same, as LA aims to defend its title and contend on all fronts once again.

