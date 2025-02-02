Kike Hernandez gives 2-word take on George St-Pierre’s stunned reaction to Israel Adesanya’s loss at UFC Saudi Arabia

Kike Hernandez is an avid UFC fan, and the former LA Dodgers star didn't miss the promotion's second outing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, headlined by Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov.

Several high-profile names, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Turki Alalshikh, Tucker Carlson and Georges St. Pierre, aka "GSP," watched the fight live from the ANB Arena in Riyadh. Adesanya lost the fight via brutal knockout, and GSP's heartbreaking reaction went viral on social media.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ESPN MMA's official channel posted the video on Instagram, and Hernandez dropped a two-word comment.

"SAME SAME," Hernandez wrote, possibly meaning he too was rooting for Adesanya.

Kike Hernandez's comment on ESPN MMA's Instagram video post

In the video, people next to GSP stood up ecstatically to celebrate Imavov's victory. However, the former two-division UFC champion's expression showed disbelief.

Even though he is French-Canadian, GSP seemed to support the Nigerian-born Kiwi over the Dagestani-born Frenchman. The 43-year-old had met Adesanya before and had publicly expressed their mutual admiration.

Expand Tweet

Despite protesting the stoppage by referee Marc Goddard, the former long-reigning middleweight champion showed respect to his opponent and wished him well, inside the Octagon and backstage.

The loss to Imavov has extended Adesanya's winless streak to three. Adesanya's present scenario mirrors Kamaru Usman, his close friend and former long-reigning welterweight champion. After a 15-fight winning streak in the division, Usman has lost three in a row, one at middleweight.

Kike Hernandez watched UFC 311 live wearing a Mike Tyson tee

Kike Hernandez and his wife, Mariana Vicente, watched UFC 311 live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Blake Snell, Bobby Miller and his girlfriend, Natalie Loureda, were also at the event.

Hernandez attended the event wearing a T-shirt printed with a young Mike Tyson showing love to pigeons. His wife, Mariana, shared a snap of Hernandez on her Instagram story with an interesting caption.

"bird lady approved," Mariana Vicente wrote.

Screenshot of Kike Hernandez's wife's Instagram story (Source - Instagram/@marianavicente)

As for his professional career, Hernandez is now a free agent. The two-time World Series champion is a favorite among Dodgers fans. In the recently concluded DodgerFest, president Andrew Friedman and manager Dave Roberts openly expressed their willingness to have Hernandez back on the team.

As per Sportrac, Hernandez currently has a $2,769,168 market value for one year. He was paid $4,000,000 last season and $10,000,000 the season before. Even though his numbers in the regular season are not enviable, Hernandez's postseason performance has been elite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback