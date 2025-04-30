Kike Hernandez pitching with helmet on vs Marlins drives Dodgers fans crazy

Kike Hernandez might not be a household name for casual fans across Major League Baseball, however, when it comes to supporters of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Hernandez is the man. The 33-year-old's number might not jump off the page, however, Hernandez is a true fan favorite in every sense of the word.
A two-time World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kike Hernandez has certainly earned his standing among the fans for his clutch performances and his infectious personality. The veteran utilityman was at it again on Tuesday night during the Los Angeles Dodgers' 15-2 victory over the Miami Marlins.
Hernandez showed off how versatile he can be, taking the mound as a pitcher, allowing the Dodgers' bullpen to rest during the blow out loss. Kike surrendered a pair of hits without giving up a run, however, it was the fact that he was rocking a helmet when he took to the mound that sent fans into a frenzy on social media. Some fans have even called for the team to make it a bobblehead.
"Make this a bobblehead" - One fan posted online.
"Kiké doesn’t pitch with mechanics, he pitches with personality. We love the king!" - Another fan shared.
"Bobblehead when?" - One more fan added.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been dealing with a number of different injuries to both their bullpen and their rotation, so Kike Hernandez's willingness to take to the mound was a blessing. Some fans have even gone as far as to demand that Hernandez take over as the Dodgers' closer moving forward.
"That's my closer" - One fan posted.
"My closer fr" - Another fan shared.
"Already better than Bobby Miller" - One more fan added.
Aside from pitching in Tuesday night's game, Kike Hernandez has been an underrated contributor for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. He might only be posting a .169 batting average this year, but he has added 5 home runs and 11 RBI.
Kike Hernandez made MLB history during the Dodgers' victory over the Marlins
Not only did Kike Hernandez impress on the mound as a relief pitcher on Tuesday night, but he actually managed to etch his name in MLB history as a result. Hernandez became the first player in Major League Baseball history to score, play multiple positions, and pitch a scoreless inning in a game that they did not start.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are loaded with superstar talent in the form of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts, but having a versatile player like Hernandez is invaluable when it comes to team flexibilty.