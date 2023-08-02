Although the Los Angeles Dodgers' trade deadline day was rather quiet, new addition Kiké Hernández played a significant role in their 7-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

Dodgers fans were excited to see Hernandez's performance in the game and have flooded social media with comments for the star player.

"It’s like he never left," wrote one user while the other commented: "We live for his energy! HE’S BACK!"

The Dodgers recently welcomed back Kike Hernandez. The utility player was acquired by Los Angeles from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for relievers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman.

Hernandez's contract has an estimated $3.6m left to be paid, and according to Boston, $2.5m of that sum has already been paid off.

Kike Hernandez's hilarious dugout dance moves

During his first game back with the Dodgers, Kike Hernandez performed his signature dancing routines in the dugout. His teammates applauded him before he even began his first at-bat.

Hernandez and the Dodgers have a lengthy relationship. He played with the team for six seasons until becoming a free agent and departing following the 2020 campaign.

He shared the field with third baseman Justin Turner during his previous stint with Boston, and their play helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series.

Kike is a professional baseball utility player for the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the past, he has played for the Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, and Boston Red Sox.

Hernandez was chosen by the Astros in the sixth round of the 2009 MLB draught, and his first promotion to the big leagues occurred in 2014.

He has played every position in the majors, with the exception of catcher. Second base and the outfield are where he has played the most. In 2020 and 2021, Hernandez received Fielding Bible Awards.