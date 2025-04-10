Kiké Hernandez's sister Loren drops 4-word reaction to Dodgers utility star's clutch defensive gem

LA Dodgers utility man Kike Hernandez's defensive skills came good during Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Washington Nationals on the road. With first baseman Freddie Freeman out, Hernandez played at first for the Dodgers. And while he was having a dull game until the ninth inning, a strong defensive effort from him landed the Dodgers their 10th win of the season.
The play in question came when Dodgers closer Blake Treinen was up against Nationals leadoff hitter CJ Abrams with two men on and one out. Abrams hit the ball right of Hernandez, who made a spectacular grab and then proceeded to throw the ball to Mookie Betts for the second out of the ninth inning. At the time, the Nationals were trailing 6-5 and a potential hit could have tied the game.
After the game, Hernandez's sister Loren dropped a four-word reaction to describe her brother's impressive glove work.
"Just built like that," she wrote.
Kike Hernandez spoke about Dodgers rough stretch, says will bounce back strong
After starting the season strong with eight straight wins, the Dodgers traveled the road and ended up going 2-4. This includes series losses against the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals.
On Wednesday, they capped off their road trip with a gritty 6-5 win. Hernandez, whose stellar play helped them land the victory, spoke at length in the post-game interview on the mindset of the team through the road trip. He acknowledged that the team played lousy baseball this past week.
"And you know when you're expected to win 162 games in a season, and you lose four in a week, then it could feel like the world is ending," Hernandez said after the game. "But at the end of the day, we have 148 more. At some point, we were going to play (lousy) baseball, and it seemed like this was the week we did that.”
Hernandez further mentions that the team, particularly the batting lineup, hasn't done well against the starting pitcher, which in turn has contributed to the losses.
"We have a lot of things to clean up, We've been having a lot of quick innings," Hernandez added. "I didn't think we've really ran any starting pitchers out of the game early, which is something we pride ourselves in as a unit. We've gotten to some early, but we let them settle down and cruise through the rest of the game."
The Dodgers head home to face the Chicago Cubs on Friday, the same team they swept in the Tokyo Series.