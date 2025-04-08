Kike Hernández's sister Loren reacts to Dodgers utility star's style moment during White House visit

LA Dodgers utility man Kike Hernandez makes sure to turn heads with his lively presence on and off the field. The Dodgers owned the runway to the Oval Office during their Monday visit to the White House on U.S. President Donald Trump's invitation.

Following the tradition of inviting teams since 1865, the Dodgers were invited to the White House after they won the World Series in 2024. They defeated the New York Yankees in five games.

Hernandez, who is the man of many gloves, stepped out in a sleek navy double-breasted suit. Hernandez had a World Series ring on his finger and brought his fashion A-game and his usual swagger to Washington, D.C.

Kiké’s sister, Loren Hernández, couldn't help but shout him out, reposting the Dodgers’ photo with the caption:

"Suit 💯"

The image was originally shared by the Dodgers’ Instagram account. Apart from capturing Kiké, Dustin May also stole the show with his burgundy suit and cowboy hat combo.

Donald Trump left impressed with Kike Hernandez's handshake

Kike Hernandez seems to have left a lasting impression on the U.S. President with a handshake that made Donald Trump say "hell of a grip."

The POTUS invited and warmly welcomed all the players into his home and shook hands with all of them one by one. However, it was the handshake with Hernandez that stood out.

While Hernandez's sister Loren praised her brother's look, the president of the United States was most impressed with Shohei Ohtani's "movie" looks.

“He looks like a movie star,” Trump said after shaking Ohtani’s hand. “He’s got a good future, I’m telling you.”

Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen was excited for his visit to the White House.

“I’m pumped. The greatest president of my lifetime,” Treinen said of meeting Trump. “Excited to meet him, shake his hand, thank him for what he is doing.”

Mookie Betts, who declined the White House invitation in 2019 after winning the 2018 World Series with the Boston Red Sox, said why he chose to attend this time around.

“No matter what I choose, somebody is going to be pissed. This is not about me. This is not about politics,” he said. “This is about the Dodgers and my loyalty to these boys in the clubhouse.”

The Dodgers’ White House trip commemorated their achievements and they hope to come back here again after potentially winning the 2025 World Series.

