  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Kike Hernández's sister Loren reacts to Dodgers utility star's style moment during White House visit

Kike Hernández's sister Loren reacts to Dodgers utility star's style moment during White House visit

By Krutik Jain
Modified Apr 08, 2025 12:15 GMT
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Kike Hernández's sister Loren reacts to Dodgers utility star's style moment during White House visit - Image Source: Imagn

LA Dodgers utility man Kike Hernandez makes sure to turn heads with his lively presence on and off the field. The Dodgers owned the runway to the Oval Office during their Monday visit to the White House on U.S. President Donald Trump's invitation.

Ad

Following the tradition of inviting teams since 1865, the Dodgers were invited to the White House after they won the World Series in 2024. They defeated the New York Yankees in five games.

Hernandez, who is the man of many gloves, stepped out in a sleek navy double-breasted suit. Hernandez had a World Series ring on his finger and brought his fashion A-game and his usual swagger to Washington, D.C.

Kiké’s sister, Loren Hernández, couldn't help but shout him out, reposting the Dodgers’ photo with the caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Suit 💯"
Loren&#039;s Instagram story
Loren's Instagram story

The image was originally shared by the Dodgers’ Instagram account. Apart from capturing Kiké, Dustin May also stole the show with his burgundy suit and cowboy hat combo.

Ad
Ad

Donald Trump left impressed with Kike Hernandez's handshake

Kike Hernandez seems to have left a lasting impression on the U.S. President with a handshake that made Donald Trump say "hell of a grip."

The POTUS invited and warmly welcomed all the players into his home and shook hands with all of them one by one. However, it was the handshake with Hernandez that stood out.

Ad
Ad

While Hernandez's sister Loren praised her brother's look, the president of the United States was most impressed with Shohei Ohtani's "movie" looks.

“He looks like a movie star,” Trump said after shaking Ohtani’s hand. “He’s got a good future, I’m telling you.”

Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen was excited for his visit to the White House.

“I’m pumped. The greatest president of my lifetime,” Treinen said of meeting Trump. “Excited to meet him, shake his hand, thank him for what he is doing.”
Ad

Mookie Betts, who declined the White House invitation in 2019 after winning the 2018 World Series with the Boston Red Sox, said why he chose to attend this time around.

“No matter what I choose, somebody is going to be pissed. This is not about me. This is not about politics,” he said. “This is about the Dodgers and my loyalty to these boys in the clubhouse.”

The Dodgers’ White House trip commemorated their achievements and they hope to come back here again after potentially winning the 2025 World Series.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी