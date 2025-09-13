Kike Hernandez’s wife Mariana flaunts baby bump in golden beach glow with daughter Penelope, Alex Wood’s wife reacts

Having made his big league debut in July 2014, Kike Hernandez has represented some of the biggest franchises in the major leagues, such as the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. Through pretty much the entirety of his journey at the top level of baseball, his wife, Mariana Vicente, has been a steadfast source of support for the Puerto Rican. Having first began talking to each other via social media in 2015, Kike and Mariana eventually began dating, and have been going strong ever since. They tied the knot in December 2018.Already proud parents to a daughter named Penelope, the couple recently announced they are expecting their second child together. On Friday, Mariana Vicente took to Instagram to post a snap, showing off her baby bump in the golden glow of the beach. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLooking at a story she also uploaded around the same time, it appears her daughter, Penelope, also tagged along for the beach trip. Screenshot of Mariana Vicente's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@marianavicente IG Stories)Reacting to Vicente's post, fellow big leaguer Alex Call's better half, Suzanna, also left a sweet message in the comments.&quot;gorgy mama ily&quot; Suzanna Wood commented Screenshot of Suzanna Call's comment on Mariana Vicente's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@marianavicente)As Kike Hernandez celebrated his birthday, wife Mariana posted heartfelt message As Los Angeles Dodgers star Kike Hernandez celebrated his 34th birthday on August 24, his better half, Mariana Vicente, took to Instagram to dedicate a heartfelt message to her husband. Alongside the message, Mariana posted a hilarious video featuring some memorable moments involving Kike.&quot;Sorry internet, I don’t have any normal videos of us. Happy birthday to my one and only! I love you, co-pilot! May you last me many more days, so I can keep dancing and clowning around until I'm old. 👴🏻💖👵🏻 @kikehndez&quot; Mariana Vicente posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGearing up for another postseason with the Dodgers, and also looking forward to welcoming his second child, year 34 appears to be shaping up as quite an exciting one for Kike Hernandez.