Kike Hernandez’s wife Mariana flaunts baby bump in golden beach glow with daughter Penelope, Alex Wood’s wife reacts

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 13, 2025 23:42 GMT
Tampa Bays Rays vs. Boston Red Sox - Source: Getty
Tampa Bays Rays vs. Boston Red Sox - Source: Getty

Having made his big league debut in July 2014, Kike Hernandez has represented some of the biggest franchises in the major leagues, such as the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Through pretty much the entirety of his journey at the top level of baseball, his wife, Mariana Vicente, has been a steadfast source of support for the Puerto Rican.

Having first began talking to each other via social media in 2015, Kike and Mariana eventually began dating, and have been going strong ever since. They tied the knot in December 2018.

Already proud parents to a daughter named Penelope, the couple recently announced they are expecting their second child together. On Friday, Mariana Vicente took to Instagram to post a snap, showing off her baby bump in the golden glow of the beach.

Looking at a story she also uploaded around the same time, it appears her daughter, Penelope, also tagged along for the beach trip.

Screenshot of Mariana Vicente&#039;s Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@marianavicente IG Stories)
Screenshot of Mariana Vicente's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@marianavicente IG Stories)

Reacting to Vicente's post, fellow big leaguer Alex Call's better half, Suzanna, also left a sweet message in the comments.

"gorgy mama ily" Suzanna Wood commented
Screenshot of Suzanna Call&#039;s comment on Mariana Vicente&#039;s Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@marianavicente)
Screenshot of Suzanna Call's comment on Mariana Vicente's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@marianavicente)

As Kike Hernandez celebrated his birthday, wife Mariana posted heartfelt message

As Los Angeles Dodgers star Kike Hernandez celebrated his 34th birthday on August 24, his better half, Mariana Vicente, took to Instagram to dedicate a heartfelt message to her husband. Alongside the message, Mariana posted a hilarious video featuring some memorable moments involving Kike.

"Sorry internet, I don’t have any normal videos of us. Happy birthday to my one and only! I love you, co-pilot! May you last me many more days, so I can keep dancing and clowning around until I'm old. 👴🏻💖👵🏻 @kikehndez" Mariana Vicente posted

Gearing up for another postseason with the Dodgers, and also looking forward to welcoming his second child, year 34 appears to be shaping up as quite an exciting one for Kike Hernandez.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

