Kiké Hernandez's wife Mariana, Will Smith's partner Cara & others send touching messages to Alex Vesia & Kayla after baby's gender reveal

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia and his wife, Kayla, are expecting their first child soon. The couple made the announcement nearly two weeks ago to the excitement of many.

The couple then shared their gender reveal on Instagram on Friday. With the help of some special guests, they were able to find out if they were going to have a boy or a girl.

With the help of their adorable dogs, they found out they will be having a baby girl. The couple was ecstatic to learn they would be welcoming a little girl into the world, and they were not alone.

A ton of Vesia's Dodgers teammates' wives shared their excitement for the Vesia family. They cannot wait to see baby Vesia roll into this world.

Kiké Hernandez's wife, Mariana, showed love on the post alongside Will Smith's wife, Cara. James Outman's wife, Dave Roberts' wife, Michael Kopech's wife, and Yency Almonte also showered the couple with love.

This is now the next step in Alex Vesia and his wife Kayla's relationship. They met in 2019, got married last year, and are now expecting their first child.

It has been an exciting year for Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia

Los Angeles Dodgers - Alex Vesia (Photo via IMAGN)

Alex Vesia got his start in the MLB in 2020 with the Miami Marlins. He struggled, finishing the season with a blistering 18.69 ERA, and was traded to the Dodgers the following season.

He did much better with the Blue Crew, but he showed his value last season. He appeared in 67 regular-season games, holding down a 1.76 ERA across 66.1 innings of work.

He was also big in the World Series against the New York Yankees. He struck out two batters in 2.2 innings while just giving up one hit to help his club win the Fall Classic.

With his World Series ring secured, he spent the offseason with his wife, Kayla. They travelled, went on dates, and then it was time for the team to head up to Japan for their season opener.

It has been quite the year for the hard-throwing righty. He won a World Series, took a trip to Japan, and is expecting his first child soon. It is going to be tough to knock him off the cloud he is sitting on after such an exciting last couple of months.

